Salem’s women’s tackle football team, The Capitol Pioneers will host a meet and greet Nov. 26 at the Salem Center Mall. The Pioneers can be found near the food court on the second floor. All who are curious or want to learn more about women’s football are encouraged to stop by.
The Pioneers will also be hosting a skills development camp at McNary High School on Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Trainers will lead the instructions and no experience is necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.