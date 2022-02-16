Wednesday, Feb. 16 Boys basketball
South Salem at West Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Central at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
West Salem at South Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18 Boys basketball
Crescent Valley at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Dallas at Crescent Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Perrydale vs. Livingstone Adventist Academy, Casco League playoffs, at George Fox University, 2 p.m.
Wrestling
MVC district meet at West Salem
Swimming
Class 5A state meet at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19 Boys basketball
Perrydale vs. St. Paul or Crosshill Christian, Casco League playoffs, time TBD, at George Fox University
Girls basketball
Silverton at Central, 5:30 p.m.
Perrydale vs. Livingstone Adventist Academy, Casco League playoffs, at George Fox University, 2 p.m.
Wrestling
MVC district meet at West Salem
Swimming
Class 6A state meet at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, 10 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 21 Boys basketball
Summit at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
West Salem at Summit, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22 Boys basketball
Central at Crescent Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Perrydale in Class 1A playoffs, first round, TBD
Girls basketball
Crescent Valley at Central, 7:30 p.m.
