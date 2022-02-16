Sports Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 16 Boys basketball

South Salem at West Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Central at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

West Salem at South Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18 Boys basketball

Crescent Valley at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Dallas at Crescent Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Perrydale vs. Livingstone Adventist Academy, Casco League playoffs, at George Fox University, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

MVC district meet at West Salem

Swimming

Class 5A state meet at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19 Boys basketball

Perrydale vs. St. Paul or Crosshill Christian, Casco League playoffs, time TBD, at George Fox University

Girls basketball

Silverton at Central, 5:30 p.m.

Perrydale vs. Livingstone Adventist Academy, Casco League playoffs, at George Fox University, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

MVC district meet at West Salem

Swimming

Class 6A state meet at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, 10 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 21 Boys basketball

Summit at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

West Salem at Summit, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22 Boys basketball

Central at Crescent Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Perrydale in Class 1A playoffs, first round, TBD

Girls basketball

Crescent Valley at Central, 7:30 p.m.

