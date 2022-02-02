Wednesday, Feb. 2
Boys basketball
Perrydale at Jewell, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Dallas at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Perrydale at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Lebanon at Central, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Boys basketball
West Salem at South Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Falls City at C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
South Salem at West Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Falls City at C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Central at North Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
Boys basketball
Dallas at Silverton, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Silverton at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Lebanon at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Dallas, Central, West Salem at girls regionals, at West Albany, 9 a.m.
West Salem at WVC Duals, at Bend
Saturday, Feb. 5
Boys basketball
McKay at West Salem, 1:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
West Salem at McKay, 1:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Dallas, Central, West Salem at girls regionals, at West Albany, 9 a.m.
Dallas at Sherwood Smackdown, 9 a.m.
West Salem at WVC Duals, at Bend
Monday, Feb. 7
Boys basketball
West Salem at McNary, 6:30 p.m.
Perrydale at Oregon School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
McNary at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Dallas, Central at Novice districts, at Dallas
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Boys basketball
Dallas at West Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Silverton at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon School for the Deaf at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
West Albany at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Silverton, 7:30 p.m.
