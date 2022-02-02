Wednesday, Feb. 2

Boys basketball

Perrydale at Jewell, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Dallas at Central, 7:30 p.m.

Perrydale at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Lebanon at Central, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Boys basketball

West Salem at South Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Falls City at C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

South Salem at West Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Falls City at C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Central at North Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Boys basketball

Dallas at Silverton, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Silverton at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon at Central, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Dallas, Central, West Salem at girls regionals, at West Albany, 9 a.m.

West Salem at WVC Duals, at Bend

Saturday, Feb. 5

Boys basketball

McKay at West Salem, 1:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

West Salem at McKay, 1:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Dallas, Central, West Salem at girls regionals, at West Albany, 9 a.m.

Dallas at Sherwood Smackdown, 9 a.m.

West Salem at WVC Duals, at Bend

Monday, Feb. 7

Boys basketball

West Salem at McNary, 6:30 p.m.

Perrydale at Oregon School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

McNary at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Dallas, Central at Novice districts, at Dallas

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Boys basketball

Dallas at West Albany, 7:30 p.m.

Silverton at Central, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon School for the Deaf at Perrydale, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

West Albany at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Silverton, 7:30 p.m.

