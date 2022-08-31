Itemizer-Observer
Dallas, Central and West Salem are getting close to the starting line for boys cross country in 2022. The gun goes off this weekend.
Here’s a look at each of the three Polk County teams:
Dallas
Last season: The Dragons placed sixth out of nine teams in the 2021 Mid-Willamette Conference district meet.
This season: Dallas’ first race is Saturday at the Ultimook in Tillamook. Then the Dragons will run in the Northwest Classic Sept. 17 at Lane Community College. The MWC Preview Meet is Sept. 21 at Willamette Mission State Park, also site of the league championships on Oct. 29.
Outlook: Top returning harriers include sophomore Philip Kahl and seniors Toby Slade and Noah Zajac. Kahl was 26th at district in 2021, Zajac 27th and Slade 32nd.
“They had a strong summer of running and are in good shape to start the season,” coach Monique Lankheet said.
Sophomores Joseph Maxfield and Bryce Hoxie, juniors Keegan Schilling and Issac Santillie, and senior Devon Bobeda also are back on the squad.
Maxfield got a late start due to a track injury, but “I expect he will be solid this year,” Lankheet said. “Keegan has been working hard, and I hope he will start the season as a varsity athlete and will continue to develop more speed and strength as the season goes forward. Issac put in the miles this summer and is getting stronger every week.”
Collin Buchanan is a newcomer the coaches are hoping will progress during the season.
Central
Last season: The Panthers placed seventh in the MWC district meet.
This season: Central is entered in the Ultimook race on Saturday at Hydrangea Ranch. The Panthers’ next outing will be Sept. 10 at the Ash Creek XC Festival in Monmouth.
Outlook: “We are young and small, but I’m optimistic that this group has the capacity for a ton of growth and some major potential in the next couple years,” coach Eli Cirino said.
Freshmen Jason Vega, Aiden Wendring, Ryan Burgett and Ty Cirino are “still pretty raw but love to train and are showing great potential,” Coach Cirino added. “They all have siblings who’ve been part of our program, and they seem anxious to get their opportunity.”
The new group will be led by various returnees, notably sophomore Truman Swartzfager. He had the No. 2 time on the team in 2021 and was 25th at the district meet.
“Truman has really dedicated himself to training year-round,” Coach Cirino said.
The Panthers also are looking for improvement from junior Alfredo Ortiz Heredia Jr., seniors Sam Wynn and Masen Johnson, and sophomores Landon Seidel and Noah Meyer as they step up to challenge for varsity spots.
West Salem
Last season: The Titans placed third behind Summit and Mountain View in the Mountain Valley Conference district meet. West Salem went on to take 12th at state.
This season: West Salem will make its first start on Saturday at the Ultimook in Tillamook. The Titans are entered in the Ash Creek XC Festival hosted by Western Oregon on Sept. 10, the Northwest Classic on Sept. 17, the Nike Portland XC on Sept. 24 and other events. The new Central Valley Conference will have its district meet on Oct. 26.
Outlook: The Titan boys are looking to win the conference and compete to place in the top four at the state meet, according to coach Dalton Lindsey.
The Titans’ last cross-country conference crown came in 2015, and no boys team from Salem/Keizer has been top four at the highest level of state since 1975, Lindsey noted.
Offseason work has put West Salem in good position to make a run at those goals, given also that the team has eight of the top 13 returners in the CVC based on their district finishes a year ago.
Junior Jack Meier and senior Brady Bliven head the list. Meier ran third at district in 2021, while Bliven was sixth.
Connor Roop, a senior transfer from McNary, was 16th.
Others who could contribute for West Salem in 2022 are seniors Isaac McDonald, Logan Schwartz, Carter Parent and Ryan Newton, along with sophomore Garrett Fenske.
The first coaches poll lists West Salem as No. 7 in 6A. The top six, in order, are Jesuit, Franklin, Central Catholic, Lincoln, Ida B. Wells and Sunset.
