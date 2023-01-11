Scoreboard

Results
Wednesday, Jan. 4
High School Wrestling
Central at Mid-Willamette 5-Team Dual, 11am
Thursday, Jan. 5
Women’s Basketball
WOU lost 70-61 vs Seattle Pacific
Boys Basketball
Central loss at Silverton 48-53
Dallas loss at Crescent Valley 33-47
West Salem win vs. North Salem 66-53
Girls Basketball
Central loss at Silverton 29-49
Dallas loss vs. Crescent Valley 16-60
West Salem win at North Salem 65-34
WOU loss vs. Seattle Pacific 61-70
Friday, Jan. 6
Boys Basketball
Falls City loss vs. Crosshill Christian 40-51
Dallas loss vs. McKay 50-54 (Dallas 2-8 overall, 0-4MWC)
Girls Basketball
Falls City loss vs. Crosshill Christian 31-57
Monday, Jan. 9
Men’s Basketball
WOU loss vs. Saint Martin’s 59-71
Women’s Basketball
WOU loss vs. Montana State Billings 58-59
Boys Basketball
Central loss vs West Albany 53-55 (Central 5-5 overall, 2-2 MWC)
Falls City won 47-32 at CS Lewis Academy (Falls City 6-3)
West Salem won 70-58 at South Salem (West Salem 7-6)
Perrydale win at Days Creek 39-37 (Perrydale 7-4 overall, 3-0 CASCO)
Girls Basketball
Falls City lost 37-28 at CS Lewis Academy (Falls City 5-7)
Central lost 47-39 at West Albany (Central 4-6)
Dallas won 47-41 at McKay (Dallas 2-7)
West Salem won 49-44 vs South Salem (West Salem 9-5)
Schedule
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Boys Basketball
Falls City vs Willamette Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Perrydale vs Oregon School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Falls City vs Willamette Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Central vs McKay, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Men’s Basketball
WOU at Seattle Pacific, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU at Simon Fraser, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Central vs Corvallis, 5:30 p.m.
Dallas vs South Albany, 5:30 p.m.
Perrydale at Crosshill Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Perrydale at Crosshill Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Central vs Corvallis, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs South Albany, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
College Track & Field
WOU at Spokane Indoor Open
Boys Basketball
Falls City vs St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Falls City vs St. Paul, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
College Track & Field
WOU at UW Indoor Preview
Men’s Basketball
WOU at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU at Western Washington, 7 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Central at Southridge Tournament, 10am
Monday, Jan. 16
Boys Basketball
Central at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.
Perrydale at Damascus Christian, 7:30 p.m.
West Salem vs Sprague, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Central vs Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs Woodburn, 7 p.m.
West Salem at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Boys Basketball
Perrydale vs CS Lewis Academy, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Perrydale vs CS Lewis Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
High School Wrestling
Dallas vs Crescent Valley, time TBD
Thursday, Jan. 19
Men’s Basketball
WOU vs Alaska Anchorage, 5:15 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU vs Alaska Anchorage, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Central at McKay, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Perrydale vs Willamette Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
West Salem at McNary, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Perrydale vs Willamette Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Central vs McKay, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
West Salem vs McNary, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
High School Wrestling
Lady Dragon Dual Meet, Dallas High
Saturday, Jan. 21
Men’s Basketball
WOU vs Alaska Fairbanks, 4:15 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU vs Alaska Fairbanks, 2 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Falls City at Livingston Adventist Academy, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Central at Centennial Duals
Lady Dragon Girls Tournament, Dallas High
Monday, Jan. 23
Boys Basketball
Falls City vs Jewell, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Central, 7 p.m.
Perrydale at St Paul, 7 p.m.
West Salem at North Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Perrydale at St Paul, 5:30 p.m.
Central at Dallas, 7 p.m.
West Salem vs North Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Boys Basketball
Falls City at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Falls City at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Silverton at Central, 6 p.m.
Dallas at West Albany, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Men’s Basketball
WOU at Simon Fraser, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Central vs Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.
Dallas vs Silverton, 7 p.m.
Falls City vs Oregon School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.
West Salem vs South Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Falls City vs Oregon School for the Deaf (JV), 5:30 p.m.
Central vs Woodburn, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Silverton, 7 p.m.
West Salem at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
College Track & Field
WOU at University of Washington Invitational
Saturday, Jan. 28
College Track & Field
WOU at University of Washington Invitational
Men’s Basketball
WOU at Western Washington, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU vs Saint Martin’s, 2 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Central at Todd Surmon Tournament, South Albany
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Boys Basketball
Central at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs West Albany, 7 p.m.
Falls City at Crosshill Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Falls City at Crosshill Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Central vs Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Dallas at West Albany, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Boys Basketball
Perrydale vs Columbia Christian, 7 p.m.
West Salem at South Medford, 6:45 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
College Track & Field
WOU at Washington State Open & Invitational
Women’s Basketball
WOU at Montana State Billings, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Falls City vs CS Lewis Academy, 7 p.m.
Perrydale vs Damascus Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Falls City vs CS Lewis Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
College Track & Field
WOU at Washington State Open & Invitational
Boys Basketball
Central vs South Albany, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Corvallis, 7 p.m.
West Salem at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Central vs South Albany, 5:30 p.m.
Dallas at Corvallis, 5:30 p.m.
West Salem vs Sprague, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
College Track & Field
WOU at Washington State Open & Invitational
Men’s Basketball
WOU at Saint Martin’s, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU at Seattle Pacific, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Perrydale at Alsea, 3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 6
Boys Basketball
Falls City at Willamette Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Perrydake at Oregon School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Falls City at Willamette Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Boys Basketball
Central vs Silverton, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.
West Salem vs McNary, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Central at Silverton, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.
West Salem at McNary, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Boys Basketball
Falls City at St Paul, 7 p.m.
Perrydale vs Crosshill Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Falls City at St Paul, 5:30 p.m.
Perrydale vs Crosshill Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Dallas at Central, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Men’s Basektball
WOU vs Montana State Billings, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU vs Western Washington, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
College Track & Field
WOU at University of Washington Husky Classic
Boys Basketball
Central at West Albany, 7 p.m.
Dallas at McKay, 7 p.m.
Perrydale at CS Lewis Academy, 7 p.m.
West Salem at South Salem, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Perrydale at CS Lewis Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Central vs West Albany, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs McKay, 7 p.m.
West Salem at South Salem, 6:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Central at Philomath, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
College Track & Field
WOU at University of Washington Husky Classic
Men’s Basketball
WOU vs Seattle Pacific, 4:15 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU vs Simon Fraser, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Boys Basketball
Central at Corvallis, 7 p.m.
Dallas at South Albany, 7 p.m.
West Salem vs North Salem, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Central at Corvallis, 5:30 p.m.
Dallas at South Albany, 5:30 p.m.
West Salem vs North Salem, 6:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Men’s Basketball
WOU at Alaska Fairbanks, 8:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU at Alaska Fairbanks, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Boys Basketball
Central vs Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Woodburn, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Central at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Men’s Basketball
WOU at Alaska Anchorage, 8:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU at Alaska Anchorage, 6:15 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20
College Track & Field
WOU at GNAC Indoor Championships
Tuesday, Feb. 21
College Track & Field
WOU at GNAC Indoor Championships
Boys Basketball
Central vs McKay, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
West Salem at McNary, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Central at McKay, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs Lebanon, 7 p.m.
West Salem at McNary, 6:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Men’s Basketball
WOU vs Northwest Nazarene, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU vs Northwest Nazarene, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
Boys Basketball
Central at Dallas, 7 p.m.
West Salem vs Sprague, 6:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dallas at Central, 7 p.m.
West Salem vs Sprague, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Men’s Basketball
WOU vs Central Washington, 4:15 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU vs Central Washington, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Boys Basketball
Central at Woodburn, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Silverton, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Central at Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.
Dallas vs Silverton, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.