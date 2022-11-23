Nov. 18
Men’s Basketball
WOU 83, Stanislaus State 72
Women’s Basketball
WOU 66, Chico State 64
Nov. 19
College Cross Country
Montana State Invitational
WOU Men 11th place
WOU Women 13th place
Men’s Basketball
WOU 93, Sonoma State 70
Women’s Basketball
WOU 56, Sonoma State 47
Nov. 22
Men’s Basketball
WOU @ Western New Mexico University. Results available after our press time.
