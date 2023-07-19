The NCAA football offseason usually lasts around 235 days. The NFL offseason is about a week shorter. These off-seasons are in the top three longest wait periods among the many major professional sports in the country. For a diehard football fan from Dallas who has been chomping at the bit to see anything football related, the wait is over. On July 15, the semi-pro I5 Cobras took home field at Gallaspy Stadium to “host” the Grit City Knights, of Washington.
Semi-pro football has taken a few windings but has established teams like the Cobras, a non-profit 501(c)(3) team, who play just for fun with goals to help the community.
“The support we’ve had here in the city of Dallas has been tremendous,” said Anthony Groesbeck, the team’s co-founder. Groesbeck bounced around several semi-pro teams including the recently defunct Eugune Bills.
A team like the Cobras is a mix of talent spread out through the college ranks, such as D1, D2, and D3 to athletes who have never played a single down.
Some athletes that are in the Gridiron Developmental Football League (a national league the Cobras now belong to) and others like it that have been established, have even had players who made an NFL practice squad.
“Take a guy like Dre (Perez)” said Jesse Bracht, a linebacker for the team. “He comes out and in his first game ever, he gets a couple sacks for our team.”
“At first it was just like slamming people,” Perez added. “I’ve learned a lot, and everything they’re telling me I’m soaking in.”
The 5’9” 275-pound defensive end in his previous game nabbed a couple sacks, and a forced fumble. He also holds a few records for Powerlifting in the state of Oregon and a national record.
Semi-pro football is nothing new. As it has come to be known, developmental leagues feature athletes who many would regard levels below the NFL caliber type but hover between high-school and college levels.
Many are familiar with the XFL (created by Vince McMahon and later revamped by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson). Before that, Donald Trump founded the USFL.
Not everyone makes it to the NFL and throughout, athletes who have wanted to keep playing have gravitated towards these types of leagues and many for even smaller leagues like the GDFL. But unbeknownst to the general population, most of these leagues simply come and go.
Teams in the GDFL play with sponsorship but are all taking a risk. However, many like Bracht and Groesbeck have lamented that “a lot come to play to blow off steam.”
Football in this arena has even become a sanctuary for athletes who love football and want to continue doing what they love most.
“It’s because we love football. But it’s also a way to give back to our community and put on for the city of Dallas,” said Bracht, who owns an all-state insurance agency as well and is an assistant coach of the Dallas Dragons High School football team.
The team from Oregon was created by Head Coach Samuel Thurman and Groesbeck who also plays linebacker.
The Cobras finished 1-5 in this league but were a formidable group with a storybook season.
Most of its makeup are athletes drawn across the northwest region after several teams and leagues folded including Oregon’s Pacific Northwest League in 2022. The biggest culprit being the COVID outbreak that slowed its progress.
The band of men soon found themselves without a league and scrambled to create opponents for its schedule.
“We consider ourselves an independent team,” said Bracht. “This team in Washington folded, and we were asked, ‘Hey can you fill in a few games for us.’”
Soon the GDFL came calling asking the Cobras to join them outright.
The team making Dallas home for this upcoming matchup, is a whole new team, with a new roster makeup of several disbanded teams, including the Bills, and most have never played together on the turf.
“We have a lot of really good talent, but we’re a young team, and so we felt like we’d play a few teams and see how it goes,” Bracht said.
The group is also an unassuming bunch.
Along with its upstarts and a few military vets, the team’s youngest athlete is 18, while its oldest is 49.
In fact, Cobras opponent, the Knights, also rostered a 49-year-old, both starters.
Dallas would also see its share of firsts as the semi-pro game was the first of its kind to come to the city. Gallaspy Stadium saw a turnout of 250 in attendance, which according to Bracht, is a record for semi-pro football.
Saturday night’s game ended up being a battle of 4-down territory where no field goal attempts were attempted. Rather, it was a game of drives that had an endless amount of 4th downs.
The contest’s first touchdown and score came via a 53-yard post route pass for the Knights.
The Knights running back Stefan Branham found himself cutting the field in half throughout the contest and could not be stopped, as he led his team from sideline to sideline.
But the Cobras stymied the Tacoma team’s attack for most of the game preventing them from converting on 4th down multiple times in the red zone.
The Oregon team saw its only touchdown come early in the second quarter on a one-yard QB sneak by 20-year-old Landon Gardner.
The home team attempted a rally late as Dezhontaey Fletcher flipped the field on three big gainers on the ground.
But the buck stopped when the Cobras could not turn in scores on their opponent’s side of the field.
The final score was 18-6.
“We got lost in a couple critical situations,” Bracht said. “Brandon Williams hauled in a big 40-yard catch that led to Landon’s TD.”
While the gameplan was ineffective in areas, the expectation of football and community that Bracht, Groesbeck and others highlight will hope to continue on.
“We hope to make this our home field next year with how everything goes... really I want to get to a point where we can create a platform for kids and grown adults to play football and it’s really on the sponsors to continue helping us.
The event ended with 10 sponsors signing up along with its record-breaking turnout in the crowd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.