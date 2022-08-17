Itemizer-Observer
As they head into the home stretch, the Salem Senators and Portland Mavericks are battling for first place in the Mavericks Independent Baseball League.
A big series between them looms, and both other teams in the second-year league are still in the race.
The Senators swept four games from the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes last week at Volcanoes Stadium as they rose into the league lead.
The Mavericks split four games with the defending champion Campesinos de Salem-Keizer last week.
After Sunday’s games, the league standings looked like this: Senators 22-19, Mavericks 22-20 (a half-game out of first place), Campesinos 19-20 (two games out of first), Volcanoes 18-22 (3 ½ games out of first).
Only two weeks remain in the regular season and before the Sept. 1-3 league playoffs.
Regularly scheduled games this week:
Thursday – Senators-Mavericks, 6:35 p.m.
Friday – Senators-Mavericks, 1 p.m.; Campesinos-Volcanoes, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday – Campesinos-Volcanoes, 1 p.m.; Senators-Mavericks, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday – Campesinos-Volcanoes, 5:05 p.m.
The MIBL playoff format gives a lot of incentive to finish first, or no worse than second, in the regular season.
The first playoff game, on Thursday, Sept. 1, will pit the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds.The winner of that game advances to a Friday game against the No. 2 seed.
Whoever wins on Friday will meet the No. 1 seed on Saturday for the championship.
• In last week’s Senators-Volcanoes series, Salem won 15-3 on Thursday, 13-3 on Saturday and 12-4 and 7-2 on Sunday,
In the opener, the Sens got six runs in the second inning for a 6-1 lead they continued to build on. Salem totaled 13 hits, four each by shortstop Garrett Kueber and catcher TJ Wheeler. Wheeler tripled, doubled and drove in six runs. Kueber had two doubles and four RBIs. Starter Nathan Gilman allowed two runs (none earned) in seven innings, striking out seven.
On Saturday, the Senators pulled away early. Kueber and Dylan Moser homered for Salem. Kueber also had a triple and four RBIs.
In Sunday’s doubleheader, the Senators outhit the Volcanoes 25-10 as they claimed a pair of seven-inning victories. The opening game was still close (6-4), when reliever Gabe Smith came on in the fourth. He held the Volcanoes scoreless and struck out six batters in 4 1/3 innings. Wheeler had a home run, double and three RBIs. Starter Cole Nelson left the second game with a 6-0 lead after tossing three hitless innings, with five strikeouts.
• In the Mavericks-Campesinos series last week, the Mavericks won the first two games, but the Camps came back with a couple of victories.
The Mavericks took Friday’s opener 8-3. Aldrick Jimenez’s seven strong innings on the mound to start the game paved the way. He allowed one run on two hits and eight walks. The Mavs had an 8-1 when they turned to their bullpen. On offense, Wilfre Favelo and Alex Emerson each drove home two runs for the winners.
The two teams split their Saturday twinbill. The Mavs won 5-4, then lost 18-0.
In the opener, RBI singles in the top of the seventh by Chase Bessard and Rey Gonzalez gave the Mavericks a 5-3 lead.
The Camps’ Bryce Brueggemeyer had a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.
In the second game, Noah Woodall tossed a seven-inning complete game shutout for the Camps. He gave up six hits and one walk while striking out seven.
Daniel Arroyo homered and drove in four runs in the nightcap. Brueggemeyer and Caleb Johnson also had four RBIs apiece.
On Sunday night, the teams went at it again, this time going 10 innings before the Campesinos prevailed 9-7. In the top of the 10th, Andrew Jurado hit a one-out single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on an outfield error to give the Camps the lead. Arroyo added an RBI single with two out.
In the bottom of the 10th, Johnathan Chico set down the Mavs 1-2-3 with two strikeouts.
