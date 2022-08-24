Itemizer-Observer
The Mavericks Independent Baseball League playoffs are here.
The second regular season of MIBL play ended Sunday, with the four teams separated by 5 1/2 games after playing 43 to 45 games apiece.
All four teams advanced to the postseason, which will consist of three games in three days this weekend at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
In the regular season, the Salem Senators made a huge charge down the stretch, winning their final 11 games to post the best record (25-19).
The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes swept a four-game series with the defending champion Campesinos de Salem-Keizer last weekend to nip the Portland Mavericks for second place.
The Volcanoes finished 22-22. The Mavericks, who went 0-3 last week against the Senators, dropped to 22-23 and wound up in third place.
The fourth spot went to the Campesinos, who were 19-24.
The first playoff game is Friday and will have the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds, the Mavericks and Campesinos, meeting at 6:35 p.m.
The winner of that game returns on Saturday for a 6:35 p.m. game against regular-season runner-up Salem-Keizer.
Saturday’s winning team gets to play for the championship. The title game is 6:35 p.m. Sunday and will include the Senators as regular-season champions.
* Last week’s play began with a Thursday game won by the Senators 11-7 over the Mavericks.
A five-run seventh gave the Senators a 7-0 lead. The Mavs cut the gap to 7-3 thanks in part to a two-run single by Alex Emerson, but the Sens went back in front 11-3 in the top of the ninth.
Salem totaled just seven hits, with only one for extra bases (a double by Andres Green, who had two RBIs along with teammate Blayze Arcano).
On Friday, the Senators topped the Mavericks 6-3, and the Volcanoes defeated the Camps 9-6.
Andres Green led the Sens with three RBIs.
Carlos Cuevas drove in three runs for the Volcanoes. The Camps’ Ronnie Keaton Jr. homered, triples and had three RBIs.
The MILB gave fans three games on Saturday.
The Volcanoes took two from the Campesinos, 14-5 and 5-3. Cuevas hit a grand slam in the seven-inning first game and came back with a two-run homer in the second game.
In the Saturday finale, the Senators trailed the Mavs 7-6 going into the top of the ninth, when Salem’s Dylan Moser hit a two-out, two-run HR that put the Senators in front 8-7. Willie Barcena added a homer that inning for Salem, which won 10-7 to get to 11 wins in a row.
Sunday’s regular-season closer went to the Volcanoes, a 6-4 winner over the Campesinos. Matt Holiday led the Volcanoes, batting 4 for 5 and driving in three runs.
