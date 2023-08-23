Last week’s Maverick League baseball featured a slug fest between the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes and Campesinos de Salem-Keizer. Also in play were the Portland Mavericks and the number one seeded Salem Senators.
Third Place Portland Mavericks vs First Place Salem Senators
The mayhem week began in game one between the Mavs and Sens. The Senators blanked the Mavs 10-0 behind pitcher Dillon Stimpson’s eight strikeouts.
The Mav’s 13-inning scoreless drought continued into game two. Meanwhile, Salem loaded up the bases twice in the first two innings, netting six runs.
The Mavs finally put up a four spot in the fourth. However, the Senators shut them down the rest of the way. Salem right fielder Roy Verdejo tacked on a 3-run homer to seal the deal.
Portland needed to score runs to keep from falling further behind the top two teams in the standings. Mavericks pitcher Wirliel Rangle, in his debut as a starter, kept the Salem bats in check, allowing just two hits in six innings’ work. Meanwhile the offense took care of business, outscoring the Senators 4-0 in game three.
Third place Volcanoes vs Fourth Place Campesinos
The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes and Campesinos de Salem-Keizer came into their series positioned differently in the season. The Campesinos are all but guaranteed last place in the four-team standings. Meanwhile the Volcanoes, who’ve been consistently hovering around with the best record for most of the season, had fallen into second behind Salem after a 5-5 stretch in the last 10 games.
The Volcs outslugged the Camps to grab the victory, 16-12, in game one.
Centerfielder Rick Phillips lead the attack with five RBIs and scoring twice. However, RBI’s from Salem’s centerfielder Jacob Maiben, catcher Jesse Melendez and first-baseman Diego Soto temporarily put them ahead 7-4. The Volcs then put up a six-spot in the bottom of the fourth and never looked back.
In game two, the Vols offense was paced by six doubles. The Camps, scored four of their own in the top of the third inning.
After it was knotted at 5, the Volcanoes bats heated up spraying more doubles, led by first baseman Matt Holiday and shortstop Carlo Cervantes, scoring four for the 9-5 victory.
After jumping out to a 12-0 lead in game three, the Camps had to hold on after a furious Volcs comeback, for the 12-11 victory.
The Camps loaded the bases early and often in the first, scoring seven runs, including off several walks and even one balk.
Maiben’s home run helped extend the lead the 12-0, finishing with three RBSs of two hits.
Salem-Keizer’s Phillips kickstarted the comeback, doubling deep and scoring three. In the eighth, catcher Ajay Parcero knocked in two more, to close the gap to within one. But the rally ended there.
Next week will be the last week of the season before the playoffs hit the schedule. The Senators and Camps will be the first two clubs to get their series going while the Mavs and Volcanoes follow shortly after.
The Camps and Sens will kick off the week at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
