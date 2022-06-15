Itemizer-Observer
The Salem Senators finished last week on a winning note as they continued to move up in the Mavericks Independent Baseball League standings.
Through Sunday, the Senators had won five games in a row and improved to 7-5. The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes were 6-4, with the Portland Mavericks 5-7 and Campesinos de Salem-Keizer 4-6.
Rain played havoc with the schedule again last week at Volcanoes Stadium, site of all the games in the second of the four-team league.
Thursday and Friday action was washed out, and the Saturday and Sunday doubleheaders were delayed as organizers tried to get the field ready and dry out the soggy dugouts.
The four games eventually played all were seven-inning affairs.
The Senators gained major ground on the Volcanoes, defeating them 23-8 on Saturday and 5-2 on Sunday.
The Mavericks and defending champion Campesinos split, with the Camps taking the Saturday game 5-3 but dropping Sunday’s match-up 4-3.
On Saturday, Salem second baseman Matt Lokken from St. Helens homered, doubled and drove in six runs in the 23-8 victory. Salem batted around twice in a 13-run third inning that gave the Senators a 17-0 lead. Center fielder Blayze Arcano from Oahu, Hawaii, had three of Salem’s 15 hits.
The Senators led all the way on Sunday, riding the complete game of former Oregon State pitcher Nick Renault. He allowed no earned runs and six hits in seven innings, with five strikeouts. Lokken had three RBIs.
The Campesinos built a 4-0 lead after two innings of their Saturday win. They and the Mavericks each finished with five hits; shortstop Rodny Rodriguez from Pikeville, Kentucky was 2 for 2 for the Mavs. Winning pitcher Liam Rosebeck of Vail, Arizona gave up two runs in five innings, striking out nine.
On Sunday, the Mavericks scored twice in the top of the seventh to pull out their one-run victory. A triple by Chase Bessard of Dallas, Texas scored the tying run, and Quadrese Teague of Vancouver, Washington followed with a game-winning, RBI double. Abbott Haffar, from Simi Valley, California and Eugene’s Bushnell University, pitched the bottom of the seventh and blanked the Camps with a strikeout, ground out and fly out.
This week’s regularly scheduled games start with a 6:35 p.m. Thursday tilt between the Mavericks and Senators.
Doubleheaders, with games at 1 p.m. and 6:35 p.m., are set for Friday (Mavs-Sens, Volcanoes-Camps) and Saturday (Volcanoes-Camps, Mavs-Sens).
The Sunday game, which starts at 5 p.m., will have the Volcanoes meeting the Campesinos.
Play resumes on Thursday, June 23, with the Mavericks versus the Volcanoes at 6:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.