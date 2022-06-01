Itemizer-Observer
The Salem Senators took two out of three from the Portland Mavericks in another wet week for Mavericks Independent League Baseball at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
Also last week, the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes defeated the defending league champion Campesinos 8-3 on Sunday.
The Volcanoes’ win led the four-team, second-year league into its scheduled games on Memorial Day and into the rest of the week, with better weather anticipated.
Also Sunday, the Senators claimed the rubber match with the Mavericks 6-2 behind the nine-inning complete game of 42-year-old pitcher Nick Renault. He struck out only two batters but coaxed the Mavs into 17 ground outs, including two double plays.
“We threw probably more curve balls than I have in my entire career, and they were working,” Renault said. “They’re a free-swinging team, and I knew that.”
Renault, a former Oregon State pitcher, said he thought his last previous complete game was in 2014.
Dylan Moser, Salem-Keizer’s leadoff batter, was 3 for 5 and scored three runs.
The Volcanoes’ 8-3 Sunday win was a rematch of the teams that met in the 2021 league finals. Shomo Yoshido drove in four runs, and Matt McDonald went the distance for the Volcanoes, striking out 13 while allowing four hits.
McDonald, a 26-year-old from Linfield, said it was his first nine-inning complete game. Having to wait as the Volcanoes scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning “honestly helped me reset,” he said. “I didn’t get too cold and managed to regain some energy to go out there and finish it off.”
After a Volcanoes-Campesinos rainout on Thursday, the Senators led all the way in beating the Mavericks 13-5 on Friday.
