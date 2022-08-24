Itemizer-Observer
The Blue Dolphins Swim Team of Dallas is coming off a busy July.
The team had several good performances in the Oregon Swimming Inc. Long Course 11-and-over state championships at the Mt. Hood Community College Aquatic Center in Gresham.
Team records fell, and three Dolphins girls reached the finals in various events, with all three notching a top-10 finish.
And, in a significant development last week, the club made interim age-group coach Marissa Olsen its new full-time coach.
Highlights from the state championships:
Taylor Hagedorn earned a medal for her top-eight finish in the girls 11-and-over 200-meter butterfly. She placed sixth, clocking 2 minutes, 41.27 seconds.
She also swam in the finals of the 800 freestyle and placed 26th in 10:24.19.
Gentry Hagedorn swam to ninth place in the finals of the girls 13-and-over 200 freestyle. Her finals time was 2:16.15, a personal record by more than half a second.
She also was 11th in the finals of the 11-and-over 100 butterfly. She posted a time of 1:10.40, a PR by .64. And she was 13th in the finals of the 11-and-over 100 freestyle, registering a 1:02.67, a best by .37.
Also, in one of her other events, she turned in a PR of .15 in the 50 free, swimming 29.26 in the prelims.
Mia Piexoto finished ninth in the 100 breaststroke and 10th in the 200 breaststroke for girls 11-and-over. She was timed in 1:20.65 and 2:51.65.In the 200, she dropped by 1.58 seconds with a PR of 2:57.72, then lowered it with a huge improvement of more than six seconds in the finals. Her 100 finals time was a PR by 1.61 seconds.
Lonny Stork did not reach the finals but swam in five prelims.
Five team records were set at the meet.
Taylor Hagedorn’s 200 fly time was one of them.
Gentry Hagedorn set Blue Dolphins records in the 100 free and 100 fly.
Piexoto moved into the Blue Dolphins record book with her marks in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes.
The club plans to host a short course swim meet with about 125 to 150 participants at the Dallas Aquatic Center on Oct. 22-23.
Oregon Swimming recently released its schedule for the next year, and the Blue Dolphins board of directors is reviewing those meets and deciding on which ones to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.