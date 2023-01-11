The 20th annual Brockway Memorial (Open) Golf Tournament is Feb. 4 at the Cross Creek Golf Course. The event is a two-person scramble format over 18 holes with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
The cost for the tournament will be $65 and includes green fees, hole prizes, gross/net prizes, and snacks. A player does not need a handicap in order to compete in this tournament, and the field is open to both men and women and mixed teams.
The tournament is dedicated to the memory of Marius “Brock” Brockway who passed away in 2013. A small portion of the entry fee will be dedicated to the OGA Jr. Tournaments held each year at Cross Creek. Brock started these tournaments and he dedicated himself to getting young people involved in the activity he loved.
The majority of the funds raised will go to an organization or foundation that is researching cures and cares for cancer patients.
The deadline for sign up is Jan. 27. The tournament is limited to the first 120 paid players.
For more information and/or an application visit or call the pro-shop at (503) 623-6666. Information is also available on the Cross Creek Facebook page as well as the Cross Creek web site www.crosscreekgc.com.
