Cross Creek

The 20th annual Brockway Memorial (Open) Golf Tournament is Feb. 4 at the Cross Creek Golf Course. The event is a two-person scramble format over 18 holes with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

The cost for the tournament will be $65 and includes green fees, hole prizes, gross/net prizes, and snacks. A player does not need a handicap in order to compete in this tournament, and the field is open to both men and women and mixed teams.

