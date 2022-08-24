Itemizer-Observer
Dallas’ Betsy Miller qualified for nationals in all three of her events in the Oregon Senior Games, which concluded Sunday in Corvallis.
Miller ran in the women’s age 60-64 category 5-kilometer road race, the 1,500 meters and the 800 meters.
Her first race was the 5K at Trysting Tree Golf Club. She not only was first in her age group but she also was the first finisher among eight women (the Senior Games are for ages 50 and older). Out of about 25 men and women entrants, she was third-fastest with a time of 24 minutes, 50 seconds.
Four days later, on Aug. 13, she hit the track at Oregon State and placed second in the 1,500 for both ages 60-64 and overall (out of five women), clocking 6:19.1.
Later that day, she ran 3:05.7 in the 800 for second in the 60-64 division and third out of six women overall.
“All three races were great,” she said. “I ran fairly close to the times I was hoping to run. I’m happy with my performance, especially since I have not done much speed work and ran only a couple of workouts on the track.
“It was so fun to run a cross-country race again after almost three years. I ran conservatively in the 5K, just under eight-minute pace, which is what I wanted to do.
“I held back a bit in the 1,500 so I could try to run a strong 800. I was in third place for most of the race, but I caught the woman who was in second at the start of the last lap. The 800 went well, and I felt strong, which was surprising to me since it was my third race in four days.”
Miller is planning to go to the nationals, which will take place in July 2023 at Pittsburgh.
“I will run the 800 and 1,500 for sure,” she said. “Once the schedule comes out, I’ll consider running the 5K road race only if it is after my track races.”
* In bowling, George White of Independence placed fourth in the 50-54 men’s singles with a score of 625 and qualified for the nationals as well.
White also finished second in mixed doubles with his partner, Penny Schoen of Albany, qualifying for nationals with a score of 1,137.
And Dallas’ James Neufeld has earned a berth in the nationals after he bowled a 696 to grab second place in his age-group (50-54) men’s singles competition and was first in men’s doubles with Darrell Cooper of Dallas, totaling 1,221.
* Kristy Paratore, a pickleball player from Independence, was first among Oregon residents in the 50-54 women’s doubles advanced (4.0-plus) category with playing partner Sue Bell of Salem. They also qualified for nationals.
Women’s football
The second round of flag football will take place on Sunday at McNary High.
The Salem Women’s Football Association has put together a new league with three teams.
The first game Sunday starts at 10 a.m.
For more information or to join, go to salemwomensfootball.org.
MLB
Western Oregon product Spenser Watkins was good in his most-recent start for Baltimore – he just wasn’t quite good enough on a day when the Orioles struggled at the plate.
Watkins held the Chicago Cubs scoreless for 5 1/3 innings on Aug. 18 before giving up a home run to Willson Contreras that broke a scoreless tie.
Watkins then allowed a single, got the second out of the top of the sixth and then gave way to the bullpen.
The Orioles wound up losing 3-2 at home. Baltimore had six hits to eight by the Cubs.
Watkins gave up five hits and no walks. He struck out two.
The native of Scottsdale, Arizona, who played at WOU in 2013-14, fell to 4-3 this season. His ERA was 4.04 going into this week.
Watkins, who will turn 30 on Saturday, is in his second major league season. He was a 30th-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers in 2014 and spent six seasons in the minor leagues. He signed with the Orioles organization in February 2021.
Baltimore is a surprise contender in the American League playoff race. Through Sunday, the Orioles were 63-58 and only 2 ½ games out of a wild-card berth.
Watkins has pitched in 17 games this season, making 16 starts. In 78 innings, the 6-2, 220-pound right-hander has given up 82 hits (nine home runs) and 22 walks, with 48 strikeouts.
He’s had some tough luck this season. In nine appearances, eight of them starts, since returning from the injured list with a bruised right arm, he has compiled a 2.81 ERA, but the Orioles scored two runs or less in five of those games and went 5-4.
The Baltimore bullpen has been one of the best in the majors and is a key to the club’s quick turnaround.
“You want to go out and give your team the best chance and hand it over to a bullpen that’s done a great job all year,” Watkins told MLB.com.
Minor-league baseball
Ex-WOU pitcher Matthew Dunaway did not play last week for his pro team, the Sioux Falls Canaries.
Dunaway remained 3-1 in 20 relief appearances this year, and he has the fifth-best ERA (2.38) on the team.
NFL
Central High graduate Marlon Tuipulotu remains on track to make the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster again in his second pro season out of USC.
Tuipulotu, 6-2 and 307 pounds, is expected to be one of five defensive tackles on the 53-man active roster for the regular season, which for Philadelphia begins on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Detroit Lions.
On Sunday at Cleveland, the 23-year-old 2021 sixth-round draft pick started and made had one assist and one combined tackle as the Eagles (1-1) pulled out a 21-20 victory. Philadelphia went ahead for good when world-class hurdler and ex-Oregon Duck receiver Devon Allen burst past the Browns secondary and hauled in a 55-yard touchdown pass.
Philadelphia’s third and final preseason game will be at Miami Dolphins on Saturday.
