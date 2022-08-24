Betsy Miller

Betsy Miller of Dallas qualified for the 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburgh with her high finishes in the women’s age 60-64 division of the 5K road run, 1,500 meters and 800 at the Oregon Senior Games in Corvallis.

Dallas’ Betsy Miller qualified for nationals in all three of her events in the Oregon Senior Games, which concluded Sunday in Corvallis.

