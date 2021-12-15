CORVALLIS — Big things come in small packages, an old saying goes.
That was the case last week for Central High’s swim team.
The girls squad, especially, produced big things out of small numbers as the Panthers opened their season with a bang.
With only seven girls, Central came up with three school records, five individual victories and two first-place relays in a three-way league meet that included West Albany and Corvallis.
“I was pretty proud overall of my team and their performance,” Central coach Jesse Genualdi said. “We are small, but mighty.”
The Panthers boys team, with only four swimmers, had its moments, too – and, as with the girls, young competitors stood out.
Freshman Cash Hagedorn was second in the boys 500-meter freestyle and fourth in the 50 free.
Haven Wenzel, a sophomore, was fifth in the same two freestyle races.
“A great start on our season,” Genualdi said of the Panthers’ efforts in the meet at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
School records fell in the girls 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 400 freestyle relay.
Freshman Gentry Hagedorn won the 100 fly in 1 minute, 2.91 seconds, lowering the Central record of 1:03.46 set by Grace Holstad in 2018.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Landis placed second in the 100 back in a school-record 1:11.19. The old mark of 1:11.30 was set by Annie Taylor in 2016.
Hagedorn and Landis joined junior Taylor Hagedorn and senior Sarah Cooper on the 400 free relay team whose first-place finish in 4:15.79 bettered the 2009 Central mark of 4:20.56.
Other individual first-place swims in the Dec. 7 meet came from Landis in the 200 freestyle (2:14.26), Gentry Hagedorn in the 200 individual medley (2:22.08) and Taylor Hagedorn in the 500 free (5:42.93) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.36).
The Central 200 freestyle relay foursome of junior Madison Hanson, Gentry Hagedorn, Landis and Taylor Hagedorn won in 1:55.59.
Landis also was second in the 100 backstroke (1:11.19).
Cooper placed fifth in both the 200 free (2:46.46) and 50 free (33.55).
Hanson was seventh in the 50 free (34.74).
Team scores favored the deeper opposition. In the girls meet, Corvallis topped Central 173-96, and West Albany outscored the Panthers 183-86. In the boys meet, Corvallis had a 147-58 edge on Central, and West Albany beat the Panthers 220-34.
West Salem split with Sheldon at Kroc Center last week. The Titans won the girls meet 126-44. Sheldon’s boys won 97-58.
West Salem was the victor in every girls event, with Mia Piexoto first in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, Haley Heflin first in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and Caitlin Waldner first in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
Reyna Macias won the 200 free, and Emily Silldorff captured the 500 free.
For the boys, Grason Dalke took first in the 100 fly and 500 free, and Kaden Bliven had a win in the 50 free.
The boys team was shorthanded due to a conflict with a music event.
“The boys would have won if everyone was there,” West Salem coach Dan Evans said.
West Salem will meet McNary on Thursday at Kroc Center.
The Titans have another dual meet before Christmas. They’ll be back at Kroc Center on Dec. 30 to go against David Douglas, Newberg and McMinnville.
