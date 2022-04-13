Itemizer-Observer
Now things get interesting.
Very interesting.
League battles are at hand for the softball teams at Dallas, Central and West Salem (Perrydale already has been playing league games).
The Dragons and Panthers have hopes for good years in the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference, and the 6A Titans expect to be highly competitive in the Mountain Valley Conference.
All three teams went into this week with good or at least decent state rankings. Central was No. 7 and Dallas No. 12 in the Oregon School Activities Association 5A calculations. West Salem was No. 27 in 6A.
Dallas and Central can qualify automatically for the state playoffs by finishing in the top four in their league, which includes three other teams with good rankings (Lebanon, Silverton and Dallas).
One at-large 5A playoff berth will go to a team that finishes fifth in the MWC or Midwestern League, whichever of those two fifth-place finishers has the higher state ranking.
Here’s a look at the four Polk County squads:
Dallas
The Dragons went into a scheduled Monday league opener at home against West Albany with a 3-5 overall record.
Dallas’ tough competition has included last week’s foe, the No. 2-ranked 6A team, Tigard, and its ace pitcher, Makenna Reid.
Dallas lost, but only 1-0. It was the Dragons’ second 1-0 defeat this season (they also lost a game 2-1).
Reid is a left-handed hurler who signed in November with Florida State. She mowed down batters the way she usually does in what was a perfect game against the Dragons. Reid struck out 18 of the 21 batters, including the first 10. Dallas then got down a bunt and managed a pop out and fly ball against Reid, who was first-team all-state a year ago after registering 218 strikeouts in 108 innings.
“Makenna is a good pitcher – she throws in the mid- to high-60s – and unfortunately we could not get the bats going,”’ Dallas coach Brandi Jackson said. “But defensively and in the circle we were able to compete against a very good team.”
Dallas sophomore Kadence Morrison went the distance and allowed two hits and no walks, with six strikeouts.
The Dragons have a trip to Silverton scheduled for Wednesday and a home game Friday against Corvallis. On Monday, play resumes with a road game at Central.
Central
The Panthers dropped an 11-8 decision to Beaverton last week, then came back with a 7-1 home victory over Century.
Central was 5-3 going into its MWC season, which was slated to begin Monday versus North Salem.
The Panthers are due to play host to Corvallis on Wednesday, travel to Crescent Valley on Friday and return home for a 4:30 p.m. Monday showdown with Dallas.
At Beaverton, the Beavers’ seven-run second-inning explosion was too much for the Panthers to overcome.
Central had scored four runs on four hits in the top of the first, and the Panthers closed the gap to 8-6 with two runs in the third. Central didn’t score again, though, until it used three Beaverton errors and a hit to get two runs in the seventh.
“We got comfortable with the lead. Just one of those days,” Central coach Jessie Isham said. “And Beaverton does a great job with the bats.”
Sophomore third baseman Kaitlyn Brian and freshman shortstop Hadley Craig each went 3 for 4. Brian scored twice, and Craig had a run, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Freshman Lily McCormick drove in two runs. Senior catcher Peyton Foreman had a double and an RBI, and junior first baseman Kendall Seidel had an RBI.
Sophomore Krislynn Shelton got the pitching start for Central. Main mound gun McCormick relieved with two out in the second. Beaverton finished the game with 10 hits to Central’s eight.
Century led 1-0 after one inning, but Central came back and gradually took over. The Panthers tied the score in the second when Brian doubled and score on an error. Central went up 2-1 in the third, with Craig singling, stealing second and scoring on sophomore Emily Newbeck’s base hit.
In the fifth, McCormick brought home a run with a single.
The sixth inning was a four-run outburst for the Panthers. It included Foreman’s three-run home run to center field.
“One of my favorite sides to softball is when you get into the strategic part of it, and the girls played a very strategic game,” Isham said. “Like when you go into the batter’s box with a game plan and know what you’re looking for. That makes it so much fun.”
Foreman’s HR came with “the perfect timing … she’s seeing the ball so well lately,” Isham said.
Brian again finished 3 for 4.
And Craig’s play at shortstop allowed Isham to move senior Naturelle Perez to center field.
“Those two are both so athletic, they are true utility players who can play just about anywhere,” Isham said.
McCormick tossed all seven innings. She gave up three hits and three walks while striking out nine.
“She’s really strong,” Isham said, “and she has the mental toughness I don’t think a lot of pitchers in our league will have.”
West Salem
The Titans will play at South Salem on Wednesday, after having opened league play Monday (weather permitting) versus Sprague.
The Titans also have a doubleheader at noon Saturday at Bend. The Lava Bears were 12-0 through last week and third in the OSAA 6A rankings.
West Salem fell 8-3 at Tigard after winning 8-3 at Thurston in games played last week.
“We played well against Thurston,” Titans coach Ty Nicholson said. “We gave up five runs in the first inning to Tigard, but once we found out we could play with them, we did better.”
Three first-inning errors were costly against the Tigers.
The games did feature the return of sophomore third baseman Kaylee Nicholson, who got some action after missing time with an ankle injury.
Freshman Mya Ward had a double and was 3 for 4 with two RBIs against Thurston.
Junior Meghan Boyles pitched a six-hitter with no walks and one earned run allowed.
The Titans’ only hit at Tigard came from junior Bella Elliott.
West Salem scored its three runs in the sixth, after falling behind 8-0.
Tigard standout Makenna Reid pitched the first six innings and didn’t allow a hit. She had one walk and 17 strikeouts.
Perrydale
The Pirates evened their season record at 2-2 last week by beating St. Paul 17-5 in five innings on the road and Faith Bible 12-2 in six innings at home.
“We improved, but part of it was that our competition wasn’t as strong as it was the first week,” Perrydale coach Chris Gubrud said. “St. Paul didn’t pitch well against us, and we pitched really well.”
Junior Courtney Reed continued to handle all the mound chores for the Pirates, with senior Jenna Tompkins behind the plate.
“St. Paul walked a lot of batters, so we had a bunch of base runners and then got clutch hits,” Gubrud said. “It was a neat game because everybody contributed and we had several bottom-of-the-order hits. It was a good team effort.”
Perrydale got two runs in the first inning, seven in the second, four in the third and two each in the fourth and fifth.
The young Pirates have three freshmen in the infield: Allie Wilfong at first base, Abby Scott at second and Sophia Jackson-Roteman at third. Junior Alexis Scott plays shortstop.
The outfield consists of four players, three of whom “had never played softball until this year,” Gubrud said.
Freshman Addison Forrest is in left, senior Kenna Rosenbalm is in center and two freshmen, Beatrice Hackerott and Myla Pearson also are in the mix.
Against Faith Bible, Alexis Scott banged out a double and drove in two runs. Jackson-Roteman scored three runs, as did Tompkins, who also doubled. Forrest had two hits and scored two runs. Wilfong had three hits, and Abby Scott scored a couple of runs.
Perrydale tallied two runs in both the first and second innings, then added five in the third and three in the sixth.
The Pirates have tougher games scheduled for Wednesday at Gaston and Friday at home versus Vernonia. They’re also slated to visit Portland Christian on Tuesday, April 19.
