Itemizer-Observer

The Dallas football team welcomed the South Albany Redhawks on homecoming for a big Mid-Willamette conference matchup as teams start to jockey for post-season position. Dallas had a chance late in the game to go for the go-ahead touchdown but was unable to convert on a pivotal fourth down, giving South Albany the 29-26 win over the Dragons.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.