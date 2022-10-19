Itemizer-Observer
The Dallas football team welcomed the South Albany Redhawks on homecoming for a big Mid-Willamette conference matchup as teams start to jockey for post-season position. Dallas had a chance late in the game to go for the go-ahead touchdown but was unable to convert on a pivotal fourth down, giving South Albany the 29-26 win over the Dragons.
“I’m really proud of our kids because I thought that they put everything out there,” said head coach Andy Jackson. “They absolutely battled their butts off against a very good ballclub. Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way but that’s part of this game, and being in our conference you’re always going to be playing against a top-tier team.”
Senior Owen Hess threw for 77 yards and added 71 yards rushing along with a big 61-yard scoring run in the second half. Zayvian Webster came in for the injured Emilio Miranda and totaled 88 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Senior Isaiah Mosley led the Dragons with four receptions for 65 yards and added a rushing touchdown.
A South Albany penalty aided Dallas’ first drive of the game on fourth down that kept the first possession going. The Dragons took advantage of the Redhawk’s mistake and eventually converted it into the first score of the game for an early 7-0 lead.
Mid-way through the second quarter, receiver Mosley took a direct snap and ran in another short-yardarge score for the Dragons as Dallas’ advan grew to 13-0. South Albany’s first score came in the closing seconds before halftime with Logan Johnson capping off a nearly 80-yard drive for the Redhawks, trimming Dallas’s halftime lead to 13-7.
“We definitely made some adjustments,” said Jackson. “But I felt the overall execution on both sides of the ball for both teams was high.”
In the second half, both offenses hit a new gear as the teams traded scores back and forth the rest of the way. Following a South Albany score, the Dragons only needed one play to take back the lead. Hess broke free on a run and no Redhawks defender could catch him on his way for a 61-yard score.
In the first minute of the fourth quarter, South Albany converted on a big fourth down play for a score when Kaden Younger found his receiver, DeShawn Gilliam, for a 17-yard score.
Dallas responded in kind with a fourth down conversion of their own on the next Dragon possession. Webster punched in a three-yard score to hand Dallas back the lead 26-22 with just over eight minutes remaining in the contest.
South Albany’s strength usually doesn’t rely on their aeriazl attack but Younger connected with two of his receivers to set up the Redhawks right outside the Dallas five yard line. Johnson ran in his second score of the evening for South Albany as the Redhawks were back in front 29-26 with 4:25 remaining in the contest.
Dallas needed a score to put the pressure back on the Redhawks but Hess could not link up with his receivers on two pass attempts and the Dragons failed to convert on fourth down. After getting the ball back, the Redhawks put the game on ice, getting two first downs and taking two knees to preserve their 29-26 victory over Dallas.
The Dragons still control their own destiny and will need to put this game behind them and get ready to travel to Central on Oct. 21 for another essential league matchup.
“We’re going to bounce back and get back to work,” said Jackson. “I know that everybody’s got a sour feeling in their mouth right now. But for us, we’re going to be making sure that we are playing our game, focusing on improving the stuff that we do well, and then also making sure that we prepare for some of the things Central can do offensively.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.