An ex-Western Oregon pitcher continued his surprisingly efficient work in the major leagues last week.
Spencer Watkins doesn’t have a win to show it, but his efforts have kept the lowly Baltimore Orioles close in all four games he has started for them this season. That includes a game last weekend that Baltimore went on to win 2-1 against the Red Sox in the 10th inning.
Watkins allowed one run on five hits and one walk in 4 2/3 innings of Saturday’s home game. He struck out three.
Watkins (0-0) has a 2.55 earned-run average in 17 2/3 innings this season.
He’s penciled in for another start. It will be Thursday at home against Minnesota.
Watkins was a 30th-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers in 2014 after playing his final two seasons of college ball at WOU. The 29-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona toiled in the minor leagues until last year, when he made his MLB debut on July 2 and finished 2-7 for Baltimore, with an 8.07 ERA.
He didn’t seem to figure in the big-league club’s plans until starter John Means suffered an injury April 15 that will require Tommy John elbow surgery.
Watkins has added a slider to his regular repertoire and, while not dominant or getting a lot of strikeouts, has kept opponents from posting big innings.
The Orioles won Saturday on a throwing error by Boston pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura. Runners were on first and second with nobody out when Sawamura threw over the head of third baseman Rafael Devers.
Baltimore used seven pitchers, who held the Red Sox scoreless the final nine innings on a night when Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi had a no-hitter through 5 2/3 innings.
“We pitched extremely well. It started off with Spenser,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “The rest of the guys, they all had great stuff. Just a gutsy performance by our pitching staff.”
