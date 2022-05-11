Itemizer-Observer
This has become like Groundhog Day for the Baltimore Orioles and their second-year pitcher, Spenser Watkins from Western Oregon University.
A start on the mound, no decision, but a reasonably good performance for five innings or close to that many, good enough to keep the Orioles in the game, which on occasion they win.
All those things happened again Thursday at Baltimore, where Watkins drew his fifth appearance and start of the 2022 season.
The 29-year-old right-hander lasted 4 2/3 innings, and Baltimore trailed but only 3-2 when he exited. And the Orioles went on to win 5-3, hitting five solo home runs in a rare display of power.
Watkins was doing particularly well and had a 2-1 lead when he gave up a home run – a big one by Byron Buxton. The Twins center fielder swung at a 3-0 fastball and sent it soaring 452 feet with a runner on board and two out in the fifth inning.
Watkins gave up six other hits and two walks, with two strikeouts. It wasn’t his best outing of the year. It wasn’t too bad, though.
Control was an issue, as only 41 of his 76 pitches were for strikes, and he hit the next batter after Buxton’s homer, then was removed.
But in five starts and 22 1/3 innings, he still has a 2022 ERA of just 3.22.
That’s better than most would have expected for a long-time minor league laborer, a former 30th-round draft pick who wasn’t on the MLB roster at the start of the season.
The Orioles are 3-2 when he pitches, and through Sunday they were 10-17 overall. He could get another start this week in a series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Watkins pitched for Western Oregon in 2013 and 2014, going 15-9 with a 3.34 ERA and .228 batting average allowed. He was all-Great Northwest Athletic Conference as a junior, and in the summer before his senior year, he threw the first perfect game in West Coast League history as a member of the Kitsap Blue Jackets.
Watkins went from high school in Scottsdale, Arizona to Glendale (Ariz.) Community College.
