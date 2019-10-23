Perrydale Pirates dominate in Polk County Rivalry

The Pirates (6-1 overall, 3-1 Special District 1 North) nabbed a 52-20 victory against Falls City (1-5 overall, 1-3 SD1N) on Thursday night, adding further to the team’s homecoming celebrations.

The team has one more league game to finish out the season, this Friday at Mohawk (3-4 overall, 2-2 SD1N), at 7 p.m.

After that, it will move on to playoffs. Check back next week to see where the first game of the postseason will be for the Pirates.

WOU women’s soccer finishes out home-game streak

The Wolves started the week off with a 3-1 victory against Montana State Billings on Thursday.

Saturday, it left the field in a 0-0 tie against Northwest Nazarene.

The team traveled to Concordia on Tuesday after press time.

WOU women’s Volleyball suffers losses

Another week of losses faced the Wolves last week, falling 3-0 to Central Washington and 3-0 to Northwest Nazarene.

The team travels to Simon Fraser at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Simon Fraser territory.

WOU XC competes at Portland

At the Warner Pacific Classic in Portland this weekend, senior Neal Cranston finished in 61st place, clocking a time of 27:57.4 in the men’s 8,000-kilometers race. In addition to Cranston competing, Tyler Tenny was right behind with a time of 28:09.5 to come in 67th. Teylor Howard added an 85th place result crossing with a time of 28:59.8.

In the women’s 5k race, Danel Camacho was the first one across for WOU when she collected a time of 21:00.8 to place 58th. Natalie Pihulak added a time of 22:19.9 coming in 77th, while Sarra Soladey clocked a time of 23:43.2 to come in 97th.

WOU will now prepare for the GNAC Championships that will take place this Saturday in Billings, Mont., at the Amend Park.