Central
Volleyball: The Panthers (11-13 overall, 6-10 Mid-Willamette Conference) split games this week, taking a 3-2 victory at Lebanon (0-19 overall, 0-15 MWC) on Tuesday. On Thursday, the team fell 3-0 at Corvallis (15-4 overall, 14-1 MWC) to finish out the regular season.
Boys Soccer: On Oct. 22, the Panthers (3-8-2 overall, 1-6 MWC) fell 7-1 against Silverton (7-2-3 overall, 4-1-2 MWC). Tuesday after press time, the team hosted the Dallas Dragons (2-10 overall, 0-7 MWC) in the Polk County rivalry to finish out the regular season.
Dallas
Football: In the second-to-last game of the season, the Dragons (5-3 overall, 5-3 MWC) lost 56-7 at West Albany (8-0 overall, 8-0 MWC) on Friday night.
This Friday, the team hosts Central (2-6 overall, 2-6 MWC) at 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Losing 3-2 against South Albany (16-6 overall, 12-3 MWC) on Thursday, the Dragons (10-13 overall, 6-9 MWC) will host North Salem (4-17 overall, 3-12 MWC) on Tuesday after press time for the last game of the regular season.
Boys Soccer: The Dragons (2-10 overall, 0-7 MWC) lost in an 8-0 shutout against West Albany (9-3-2 overall, 5-1-1 MWC) on Thursday for their 10th loss in a row. The team traveled to Central on Tuesday after press time for its final league game.
Boys and Girls Cross-country: Junior Toby Ruston took first place in the MWC league meet last Wednesday at Dallas City Park, racing against four other teams and crossing the finish line in 15:42.5 for a personal record. Senior Gavin Grass came in second place, clocking in at 16:08.2. Senior Antonio Barrientos finished in the top 10 by running across the line at 17:15.4 for 10th place.
The boys team took second place overall.
On the girls side, freshman Marley Lamb finished in eighth place, running across the finish line in 20:48.3. Sophomore Anne Johnston finished in 10th place, with a time of 21:06.0.
The Dragons will race at the district meet on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. at Crystal Lake Sports Park.
Perrydale
Football: The Pirates (7-1 overall, 4-1 Special District 1 North) dominated Mohawk (3-5 overall, 2-3 SD1N) 78-46 on Friday night for another victory. This Friday, the team will host Mapleton (6-2 overall, 3-2 Special District 1 South) at 7 p.m.
Falls City
Football: The Mountaineers (1-6 overall, 1-4 SD1N) were defeated 66-0 at St. Paul (8-0 overall, 5-0 SD1N) on Friday night.
The team travels to Oakridge (3-5 overall, 1-4 SD1S) this Friday at 10 p.m.
WOU
Football: The Wolves notched another win onto its scoreboard by nabbing a 37-22 victory at home against Midwestern State.
This weekend, the team is on the road again, facing Simon Fraser on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Soccer: This week, the Wolves nabbed two shutouts on the road. The first 1-0 victory was at Concordia, beating them for the second time this season, and for the second time in program history.
On Saturday, the Wolves faced Saint Martin’s and defeated them 1-0.
On Thursday, the Wolves play at Simon Fraser at 6 p.m.
Volleyball: The Wolves suffered its sixth and seventh loss in a row last week, losing 3-1 against Simon Fraser on Thursday, and falling 3-0 at Western Washington on Saturday.
The team will host Seattle Pacific at 7 p.m. on Halloween night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.