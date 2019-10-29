Central

Volleyball: The Panthers (11-13 overall, 6-10 Mid-Willamette Conference) split games this week, taking a 3-2 victory at Lebanon (0-19 overall, 0-15 MWC) on Tuesday. On Thursday, the team fell 3-0 at Corvallis (15-4 overall, 14-1 MWC) to finish out the regular season.

Boys Soccer: On Oct. 22, the Panthers (3-8-2 overall, 1-6 MWC) fell 7-1 against Silverton (7-2-3 overall, 4-1-2 MWC). Tuesday after press time, the team hosted the Dallas Dragons (2-10 overall, 0-7 MWC) in the Polk County rivalry to finish out the regular season.

Dallas

Football: In the second-to-last game of the season, the Dragons (5-3 overall, 5-3 MWC) lost 56-7 at West Albany (8-0 overall, 8-0 MWC) on Friday night.

This Friday, the team hosts Central (2-6 overall, 2-6 MWC) at 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Losing 3-2 against South Albany (16-6 overall, 12-3 MWC) on Thursday, the Dragons (10-13 overall, 6-9 MWC) will host North Salem (4-17 overall, 3-12 MWC) on Tuesday after press time for the last game of the regular season.

Boys Soccer: The Dragons (2-10 overall, 0-7 MWC) lost in an 8-0 shutout against West Albany (9-3-2 overall, 5-1-1 MWC) on Thursday for their 10th loss in a row. The team traveled to Central on Tuesday after press time for its final league game.

Boys and Girls Cross-country: Junior Toby Ruston took first place in the MWC league meet last Wednesday at Dallas City Park, racing against four other teams and crossing the finish line in 15:42.5 for a personal record. Senior Gavin Grass came in second place, clocking in at 16:08.2. Senior Antonio Barrientos finished in the top 10 by running across the line at 17:15.4 for 10th place.

The boys team took second place overall.

On the girls side, freshman Marley Lamb finished in eighth place, running across the finish line in 20:48.3. Sophomore Anne Johnston finished in 10th place, with a time of 21:06.0.

The Dragons will race at the district meet on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. at Crystal Lake Sports Park.

Perrydale

Football: The Pirates (7-1 overall, 4-1 Special District 1 North) dominated Mohawk (3-5 overall, 2-3 SD1N) 78-46 on Friday night for another victory. This Friday, the team will host Mapleton (6-2 overall, 3-2 Special District 1 South) at 7 p.m.

Falls City

Football: The Mountaineers (1-6 overall, 1-4 SD1N) were defeated 66-0 at St. Paul (8-0 overall, 5-0 SD1N) on Friday night.

The team travels to Oakridge (3-5 overall, 1-4 SD1S) this Friday at 10 p.m.

WOU

Football: The Wolves notched another win onto its scoreboard by nabbing a 37-22 victory at home against Midwestern State.

This weekend, the team is on the road again, facing Simon Fraser on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Soccer: This week, the Wolves nabbed two shutouts on the road. The first 1-0 victory was at Concordia, beating them for the second time this season, and for the second time in program history.

On Saturday, the Wolves faced Saint Martin’s and defeated them 1-0.

On Thursday, the Wolves play at Simon Fraser at 6 p.m.

Volleyball: The Wolves suffered its sixth and seventh loss in a row last week, losing 3-1 against Simon Fraser on Thursday, and falling 3-0 at Western Washington on Saturday.

The team will host Seattle Pacific at 7 p.m. on Halloween night.