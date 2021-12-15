Wednesday, Dec. 15
West Salem girls basketball at Sherwood, 7 p.m.
Dallas wrestling vs. West Albany, 6 p.m.
Central wrestling vs. South Albany, 6 p.m.
West Salem swimming at McNary, at Kroc Center, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Dallas boys basketball at Woodburn, 7 p.m.
Central girls basketball at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
West Salem swimming at McNary, at Kroc Center, 4:30 p.m.
Central wrestling Van Holstsad Invitational, 10 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 17
Dallas boys basketball vs. The Dalles, at Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.
West Salem boys basketball vs. Jefferson, Capitol City Classic, at Willamette University, 7 p.m.
Perrydale girls basketball vs. Taft, at Dayton, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Dallas boys basketball vs. McKay, at Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.
Central girls basketball at Hillsboro, 2:30 p.m.
West Salem wrestling at Larry Owings Invitational, at Canby, 10 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 20
West Salem boys basketball vs. TBD, at Willamette University,
Perrydale boys basketball vs. Country Christian 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Central boys basketball at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
West Salem boys basketball vs. TBD, at Willamette University.
Falls City boys basketball at Triangle Lake, 2:30 p.m.
Dallas girls basketball vs. Corbett, Cascade Holiday Classic, at Cascade, 3 p.m.
Falls City girls basketball at Triangle Lake, 1 p.m.
