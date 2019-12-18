Wednesday, Dec. 18
Boys Basketball: Central at Capitol City Classic, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Central at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Boys Basketball: Perrydale at St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Perrydale at St. Paul, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Boys Basketball: Dallas at Cascade Tournament, TBD and 4 p.m. South Wasco County at Perrydale, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Central at Emerald Shootout, 5:30 p.m. Dallas at Cascade Holiday Classic, 5:30 p.m. South Wasco County at Perrydale, 6 p.m.
Wrestling: Dallas at North West Dual Meet Championships, all day.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Boys Basketball: Dallas at Cascade Tourament, TBD. Camas Valley at Falls City, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Central at Emerald Shootout, 3:30 p.m. Dallas at Cascade Holiday Classic, TBD. Camas Valley at Falls City, 2 p.m.
Wrestling: Dallas at North West Dual Meet Championships, all day.
Monday, Dec. 23
Boys Basketball: Dallas at Hillsboro, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Dallas at Hillsboro, 5:45 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.