WOU’s McDonald makes Academic All-District Team

MONMOUTH — Carrying a 3.69 grade-point average as an exercise science major, Western Oregon University senior catcher Jared McDonald was selected to the CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-District team on Friday.

McDonald was one of 10 selections to the First Team and one of three from the GNAC along with MSUB’s Steen Fredrickson and Matt Dillon.

McDonald was named a unanimous First Team All-GNAC selection after hitting .367 during the regular season. His average was good for No. 3 in the GNAC. McDonald ended the year tied for the team lead with 54 hits and nine home runs. He was second on the squad with 46 runs scored and third on the team with 39 RBI.

With selection to the Academic All-District Team, McDonald will now be considered for selection to the Google Cloud Division II Academic All-America Team.

Nominees to the Academic All-District 8 Team come from the West’s three Division II conferences: the GNAC, the California Collegiate Athletic Association and the PacWest Conference. To be nominated, an athlete must be of sophomore standing or higher, be a starter or important reserve player on their team, must be in their second year at the nominating school and have a cumulative GPA or 3.30 or higher.

WOU Volleyball team announces summer camp schedule

MONMOUTH — The Western Oregon University volleyball team has announced three camps to be held in July, giving young athletes ages 12-18 of all skills and ability levels the opportunity to work with the WOU coaching staff and players.

With camp-related questions, contact Traci Stephenson at 503-807-7177 or stephensont@wou.edu.

About the camps:

All-Skills Camp, ages 14-18; NPE Gym, July 8-10, 6-8:30 p.m. Cost is $95.

Lil’ Wolves Camp, age 8-14, at NPE Gym, July 8-10, 9-11:30 a.m. Cost is $95.

Overnight Skills Camp, ages 12-14 at NPE Gym, July 12-14. Cost is $300.

For details of each camp, visit wouwolves.com and look for ‘Volleyball’ under sports tab, then select news.