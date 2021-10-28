WOU’s Anderson GNAC Defensive POW

PORTLAND — Senior Curtis Anderson took home his second Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week accolade on Monday when he was tabbed the GNAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Anderson was also selected as GNAC Special Teams Player of the Week on Oct. 11 in the first game against Central Washington.

This past week against the Wildcats, Anderson tied for the game-high in tackles with teammate Jaylin Parnell with each collecting 10 stops. He posted five solo, along with three tackles for a loss of nine yards, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries.

Anderson also returned a pair of kickoffs for 47 yards, with a long return of 26. So far this season, Anderson has 35 tackles (15 solo), 4.5 tackles for a loss of 12 yards, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and five quarterback hurries in starting all seven games.

WOU XC’s Villar is Newcomer of the Year

LACEY, Wash. — Miguel Villar put together an impressive run on Saturday to help power the Western Oregon University men’s cross country team to a third-place finish at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships. Villar came in 10th to earn All-GNAC honors and was also the top newcomer to finish to collect Newcomer of the Year accolades.