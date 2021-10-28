WOU’s Anderson GNAC Defensive POW
PORTLAND — Senior Curtis Anderson took home his second Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week accolade on Monday when he was tabbed the GNAC Defensive Player of the Week.
Anderson was also selected as GNAC Special Teams Player of the Week on Oct. 11 in the first game against Central Washington.
This past week against the Wildcats, Anderson tied for the game-high in tackles with teammate Jaylin Parnell with each collecting 10 stops. He posted five solo, along with three tackles for a loss of nine yards, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries.
Anderson also returned a pair of kickoffs for 47 yards, with a long return of 26. So far this season, Anderson has 35 tackles (15 solo), 4.5 tackles for a loss of 12 yards, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and five quarterback hurries in starting all seven games.
WOU XC’s Villar is Newcomer of the Year
LACEY, Wash. — Miguel Villar put together an impressive run on Saturday to help power the Western Oregon University men’s cross country team to a third-place finish at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships. Villar came in 10th to earn All-GNAC honors and was also the top newcomer to finish to collect Newcomer of the Year accolades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.