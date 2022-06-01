Itemizer-Observer
Falls City awards
Noah Preston, Serenity Roberts, Kirk Davis and Amber Houghtaling were the recipients of major awards last week for Falls City High athletics in 2021-22.
Preston and Roberts were named winners of the Musgrave Award, given to the top male and female athletes.
Preston, a senior, played football and basketball for the Mountaineers.
Roberts, a freshman, took part in basketball and track and field.
Davis and Houghtaling were voted winners of the Scholar-Athlete Award.
Davis, a junior, was on the Falls City football, basketball and track teams.
Houghtaling, a senior, competed in volleyball and basketball.
Dallas baseball
Dallas High announced the winners of postseason team awards on Thursday.
The players voted on the awards.
Junior Owen Hess was chosen as Team Captain/Leader.
Freshman Eli Hess was the Offensive MVP of 2022.
Another freshman, Jack Strange, was named Defensive MVP and Most Outstanding Pitcher.
Cole Bateman, a senior, received the Best Teammate award.
And freshman Eli Sledge was given the honor of Most Improved Player.
In the majors
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Spenser Watkins, a 29-year-old who played for Western Oregon, is about midway through a 15-day injured list stint after suffering a bruised right forearm in his most-recent start.
Watkins, who throws right-handed, took a 106-mph line drive to the arm in the first inning of a May 22 game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
“It’s pretty sore,” Watkins told Mid-Atlantic Sports Network last week. “We’ve got a great training staff here that’s put me through the ringer so far, so it’s feeling a little bit better but still stiff, as you would assume.
“A couple inches lower, it can catch more bone, or a couple inches higher, it catches the elbow. I’m thankful that it’s just that and it’s not something that’s going to affect me more in the future.”
The Orioles went into this week not sure if Watkins would be ready after the 15 days, although he was able to start tossing a ball around.
“It’s pretty swollen, it got him in a tough spot,” manager Brandon Hyde said.
While Watkins has been in the rotation almost the entire season, his second in the major leagues, his long-term status with the Orioles is unclear. He’s been moderately impressive at times, but is 0-1 and has yet to get beyond the fifth inning.
Baltimore was using some young pitchers to pick up the slack in Watkins’ absence, and the Orioles have at least one top prospect, Grayson Rodriguez, who might not be far from getting an MLB shot.
Eight-man football
Two Perrydale seniors and one Falls City senior have been chosen to play in the annual Oregon 8-man all-star football game at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande. The game will start at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17.
Running back Finn Janesofsky and end/linebacker Kaej Haynes from Perrydale are set to compete on the West squad as it faces the East.
Falls City end Noah Preston also has been named to the West roster.
A third Perrydale player, lineman Wyatt Cruickshank, is an alternate selection for the game.
West Salem football
West Salem’s 2022 season will start with two tough nonleague games.
The Titans are opening with a jamboree on Aug. 26 at another tough football school, Sheldon. They then will travel to Sherwood for a Sept. 2 game, and they will play host to Lake Oswego on Sept. 9.
West Salem won the Mountain Valley Conference championship last year with a 6-0 league record.
This year, the Titans will be part of the newly devised Class 6A Special District 1. Their first league game will be at home on Sept. 16 against North Medford. Game 2 will take West Salem to Grants Pass on Sept. 23. After that are league games at home versus South Salem on Sept. 30, at Sprague on Oct. 7, at home against McNary on Oct. 14, at North Salem on Oct. 21, and home versus Sheldon on Oct. 28.
Special District 1 will be the largest league in 6A, with 10 teams, five in Salem-Keizer. The league also includes Roseburg and South Medford.
• West Salem senior receiver Zach Dodsen-Greene has committed to play as a preferred walk-on for Montana State of the Big Sky Conference.
Middle-school track
Talmadge’s Anna Cole placed fifth in the discus at last week’s Oregon Middle School Meet of Champions. She had a throw of 80 feet, 1 inch, her personal best, at Corvallis High.
Other performances of note from Talmadge included Ty Cirino, 10th in the 1,500 with a PR of 4 minutes, 38.10 seconds; JT Girod, 12th in the high jump, clearing 5-2; and Ryan Burgett, 16th with a PR of 56.62 in the 400.
For La Creole, Nicholas Walker was 12th in the long jump at 17-1 ¾.
Salem schools Walker and Straub scored well in the boys meet.
Walker’s Dominic Angulo was second in the discus with a PR of 134-9 and sixth in the shot put.
Straub’s Jerett Peil ran third in the 800 with a PR of 2:07.93 and fifth in the 400 with a PR of 54.77.
Also for Straub, Mia Rasca was seventh in the 1,500 with a PR of 5:00.74 and 11th in the 800 in 2:29.53, also a PR.
Walker’s Avery Meier was sixth in the 1,500 with a PR of 5:00.60 and 10th in the 800 with a PR of 2:28.97.
Lucia Duval of Walker placed ninth in the discus with PR toss that went 76-7.
