Perrydale baseball
The Perrydale Pirates are likely to be back next spring with another season of junior varsity baseball.
Perrydale got back in baseball last school year with a fairly full JV slate – about 10 games -- and there was some talk of possibly being able to move up to the varsity level in 2023.
But athletic director Chris Gubrud said sticking with JV competition makes the most sense.
“And I’m hoping we can get in close to 20 games next season,” Gubrud said.
Depth is important in baseball, especially with pitching, as the Oregon School Activities Association has pitch count limits.
“With the pitch count rules, it’s almost impossible for us to make it through three-game weeks,” Gubrud said. “We’d barely make it through two-game weeks last season.
“It will take awhile for us to get up to where we can play a varsity schedule. You need four or five kids who can throw strikes.”
The roster size dwindled a little bit from the initial 16 players who turned out for the team, and rainy weather caused some gaps between game or even much workout action.
The 2022 season was the first in baseball for Perrydale in about five years. Troy Trembly, a former Perrydale player who teaches at the school, coached the team.
Getting home games took a lot of work on the field, but the Pirates were able to pick up some victories and gain a lot of experience, in practices as well as games against schools such as Kennedy, Amity, St. Paul and Neah-Kah-Nie.
Center fielder Kaej Haynes was one of the seniors who hadn’t played organized ball since seventh grade, Trembly said. Senior Wyatt Cruickshank was a team leader as a shortstop and utility player, batting fourth in the order, right behind Haynes. Junior Wyatt Burg was a top pitcher for the Pirates.
Kids Inc.
Youth soccer registration closes on Aug. 22 for Kids Inc., in Dallas.
Cost is $70 for kindergarten through second grade and $80 for grades 3-5. Scholarships are available, but contact the Kids Inc. office at (503) 623-6419 before registering.
Coaches will meet in August, with play scheduled for September and October.
Stephen Richardson, richardsoncs@comast.net, is the soccer coordinator.
Other Kids Inc. fall sports are volleyball, middle-school (seventh and eighth grades) football, cheer and possibly flag football.
Cheer registration closes Aug. 31. Middle-school football registration ends Sept. 1. Volleyball registration is through Sept. 9.
Volleyball tryout camps are Aug. 22-25 for grades 7-8.
Women’s football
The first flag football games for the Salem Women’s Football Association took place Sunday at McNary High.
The SWFA, which includes the Capital Pioneers tackle football team in the spring, has launched a short season of flag for women in the Salem and Polk County areas.
Three teams will be playing at McNary. A fourth team that was planned for Dallas wasn’t able to come up with enough players.
In opening-week action, the West Salem Witches tied the Mean Girls (South Salem) 0-0, the Mean Girls defeated the She Sharks (Keizer/North Salem) 12-6, and the She Sharks downed the Witches 21-6.
For more information, or to sign up to play flag or tackle football, go to salemwomensfootball.org.
Central coaches
The Central Panthers still have a couple of coaching slots open for the 2022-23 school year.
The Panthers will be looking for a new swim coach to replace Jesse Genauldi, who stepped down.
Central also needs to replace softball coach Jessie Isham, who also chose not to return.
While both positions are “open,” the softball job is “on the backburner” and less urgent, said athletic director Brett Baldwin.
MLB
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Spenser Watkins, a 29-year-old from Western Oregon, made his first relief appearance of the season last week.
The Orioles switched up their starting rotation to give rookie DL Hall his first major league start. Hall struggled in an 8-2 loss to the host Tampa Bay Rays.
Watkins came on with Baltimore trailing 5-2 and pitched three innings as the third of four Orioles pitchers. He gave up six hits and three runs, with a walk and a strikeout.
Hall was optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk after the game, and Watkins was expected to return to starting duty this week.
He has 16 starts this year and a 4.23 ERA.
Minor-league baseball
First-year pro pitcher Matthew Dunaway had light duty in pro ball last week.
Dunaway, who pitched the last two springs for Western Oregon, appeared in one game. He gave up one run on one hit and a walk, with one strikeout, in two innings as the Sioux Falls Canaries fell 7-4 at the Lake Country DockHounds.
A 6-2, 195-pounder from Mililani, Hawaii, Dunaway has relieved 20 times for Sioux Falls. He has a 3-1 record and 2.38 ERA, with 29 strikeouts and eight walks.
The Canaries are 31-47 as part of the two-division, 12-team American Association, which partners with major league baseball. The AA has teams in nine states (Illinois, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Indiana and Texas), along with a team in Winnipeg, Manitoba in Canada.
NFL
Central High graduate Marlon Tuipulotu played as a substitute in the defensive line but did not have a tackle as the Philadelphia Eagles opened their NFL preseason.
The Eagles lost 24-21 at home to the New York Jets. Philadelphia led 14-0 by midway through the first quarter. New York won on a touchdown with 16 seconds left in the game.
Tuipulotu has had a good training camp and is aiming to make the team for the second year in a row since he finished his college career at USC.
The Eagles’ remaining preseason games are Aug. 21 at home at the Cleveland Browns and Aug. 27 at the Miami Dolphins.
Philadelphia opens its regular season with a Sept. 11 road game versus the Detroit Lions.
