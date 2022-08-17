Sports Notebook

Macy Greif (blue jersey) goes up and makes an interception for the She Sharks during a women’s flag football game Sunday at McNary High. The new women’s flag league, run by the Salem Women’s Football Association, is still accepting new players. Greif played wide receiver and defensive back this year for the SWFA’s tackle team, the Capital Pioneers.

 Photo by Mary Polanski

Perrydale baseball

