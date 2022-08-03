Kids Inc.
Registration is underway for fall soccer and cheer through Kids Inc. of Dallas.
Recreation soccer will begin in September and go through the end of October. Cost is $70 for ages kindergarten through second grade, and $80 for third- through fifth-graders.
Coordinator Stephen Richardson may be contacted with any questions at richardsoncs@comcast.net.
The cheer program also takes place in September and October. Middle school cheer has the option of a longer season, with possible cheering at some basketball games.
Registration fee is $75 for K-2 (mini cheer) and grades 3-5 (junior mini), and $100 for grades 6-8 (middle cheer).
Scholarships are available for soccer and cheer. Contact kidsincoffice@gmail.com before registering online at dallaskidsinc.org.
NFL
Former Central High lineman Marlon Tuipulotu is back in training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles and preparing for his second pro season.
The 6-2, 307-pounder out of USC is one of five projected defensive linemen for the Eagles’ opening day, 53-man roster, though how that turns out remains to be seen.
On the second day of camp, he was at nose tackle in a 3-4 alignment.
As a 2021 draft pick – he was chosen in the sixth round – Tuipulotu is expected to get a good shot at active duty. Last season, he played in five games and made five tackles.
But the Eagles did sign another defensive tackle last week, Kobe Smith (while waiving DT Noah Elliss).
MLB
Western Oregon product Spenser Watkins gave up a bunch of hits in his latest major league start for Baltimore, but kept the Orioles close before they rallied late to beat the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, July 26.
The Orioles trailed 3-2 when Watkins left after pitching 5 1/3 innings. He gave up 10 hits and three earned runs, but had no walks and four strikeouts.
One of the runs came on a solo homer in the fourth inning, the sixth homer allowed by Watkins in 58 innings this season.
Baltimore scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to rally for the win.
Watkins, who played for WOU in 2013-14, remained 3-1 in his second MLB season, going into a scheduled start on Monday, Aug. 1 at the Texas Rangers.
Watkins has a 4.03 ERA. He’s been in 13 games, all starts. He’s walked 20 batters and fanned 35, giving up 62 hits.
His numbers are way better than what he produced as a rookie in 2021 with the Orioles: a 2-7 record, 8.07 ERA, 74 hits given up in 54 2/3 innings, 14 home runs allowed, 19 walks and 35 strikeouts.
Watkins is a 6-2, 185-pound right-hander from Scottsdale, Arizona, who has spent most of his pro career in the minor leagues. The 30th-round draft choice (Detroit Tigers) of 2014 is 29.
With an improved pitching staff and up-and-coming players in the field, such as catcher Adley Rutschman from Oregon State, the Orioles have worked their way from MLB also-rans into playoff contenders.
Through Sunday, they had a 51-51 record and were within three games of a playoff spot.
Minor League baseball
Matthew Dunaway, a recently turned pro from Western Oregon, had a perfect two innings of relief in his latest appearance for the Sioux Falls Canaries of the independent American Association.
In a 3-0 loss Saturday to the Kansas City Monarchs, he went strikeout, strikeout, fly out, ground out, strikeout, ground out over the final two innings.
Dunaway also pitched a perfect final inning for the Canaries in their 1-0 loss Tuesday to the Monarchs. He struck out two while giving up no hits, walks or runs.
Heading into this week, he was 2-1 with a 2.41 ERA. He had pitched 18 2/3 innings in 17 games, allowing 17 hits and six walks, with 26 strikeouts.
Little League baseball
The West Salem Juniors bowed out after three games of the double-elimination state tournament in Prineville, and Del Norte defeated La Grande 15-3 in the final game on July 26 to win the title.
La Grande had beaten Del Norte 10-0 on July 25 to earn a rematch. La Grande opened the six-team tourney with an 11-6 victory over West Salem and beat West Salem later 8-7.
West Salem rolled past Wilsonville 29-1 in its other tournament game.
American Legion baseball
The Medford Mustangs are the AAA state champions for the 18th time. In Roseburg last week, the Mustangs completed an undefeated run to their latest crown by defeating the one-loss Hillsboro Barbers 14-2.
Along the way, Medford eliminated the Sherwood Lobos on July 26 with a 14-4 victory. Sherwood had downed the Dallas Post 20 Dirtbags 5-3 in a July 22 play-in game at Roseburg.
Medford (37-7) moves on to the Northwest regionals, which start Wednesday and go through Sunday at Gillette, Wyoming.
