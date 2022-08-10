Itemizer-Observer
MLB
Since July 6, former Western Oregon pitcher Spenser Watkins has had five decisions for the Baltimore Orioles. Four have been wins.
His win streak was at four until Sunday, when he shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates for four innings before giving up four runs in an 8-1 home loss.
Watkins (4-2) had improved to 4-1 this season on Aug. 1, leading the way in a 7-2 victory at Texas.
A 6-2, 220-pound right-hander. Watkins worked the first six innings against the Rangers and gave up one run. He left with Baltimore on top 6-1. Watkins didn’t walk a batter and struck out five.
He pitched 5 1/3 innings versus Pittsburgh, again striking out five, while issuing one walk. He didn’t allow a base runner until the fifth inning.
In 15 games this year, all starts, he has thrown 69 1/3 innings, allowing 71 hits and 21 walks while striking out 45. His ERA is 4.02.
The Cinderella Orioles came out of Sunday’s game with a 56-52 record. Last year, Baltimore finished 52-110.
The Orioles entered this week in the hunt for an American League wild-card playoff spot, tied with Cleveland, both two games behind Tampa Bay and Seattle.
Watkins, 29, is in his second MLB season after spending the bulk of his pro career in the minors. The native of Scottsdale, Arizona was drafted in 2014, No. 910 overall and in the 30th round.
Minor-league baseball
Rookie Matthew Dunaway from Western Oregon had two more good outing out of the bullpen last week for the Sioux Falls Canaries of the American Association.
The 23-year-old Dunaway helped the South Dakota team to a 14-11 victory Aug. 2 at home over the Winnipeg Goldeyes. He earned the win, tossing one hitless, scoreless top of the eighth inning in which he walked one batter and struck out two. With four runs in the bottom of the eighth, Sioux Falls rallied to take the lead.
On Sunday, he gave up two hits but no runs in one inning of a 3-1 loss at the Gary SouthShore Rail Cats.
Dunaway’s record this year is 3-1. He has a 2.17 ERA. He’s pitched in 19 games, all in relief, and given up 19 hits and seven walks in 20 2/3 innings. He has 28 strikeouts.
He’s a 6-0, 210-pounder from Mililani, Hawaii.
NFL
A former Central High star, Marlon Tuipulotu, is holding his own in early training camp practices with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tuipulotu, a second-year pro and Eagle defensive tackle, was praised by Philly coaches for his work in an Aug. 2 drill in which his task was to hold up the inside run and stop the offensive from scoring a touchdown in the red zone.
Teammates said they have noticed his improvement, one noting that he has lost about 15 pounds and looks quicker off the ball.
Tuipulotu, listed at 6-2 and 307 pounds, is battling to make the active roster and to get more playing time after getting into five games and making five tackles last season.
He was a sixth-round draft choice, No. 189 overall, in 2021, after leaving his college days at USC.
The Eagles placed second in the NFC East last year, posting a 9-8 record to edge the Washington Football Team (7-10) and make the playoffs. Dallas won the division at 12-5. New York was last (fourth) with a 4-13 mark.
Philadelphia lost in the wild-card round a year ago 31-15 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
All-star football
Brayden Foreman from Central High played a key role on the offensive line Saturday as the West defeated the East 17-14 in overtime at the annual East-West Shrine All-Star football game at Baker City.
The West won on a 25-yard field goal in OT.
Foreman, who missed his senior season with a torn labrum, plans to play football for Pacific University in Forest Grove.
