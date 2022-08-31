Itemizer-Observer
MLB
Former Western Oregon right-hander Spenser Watkins’ 2022 record dropped to 4-4 on Aug. 24 as he and the Baltimore Orioles lost 5-3 at home to the Chicago White Sox.
Watkins gave up only two runs in six innings, though, in what was described as another strong start for the 29-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona. The Orioles trailed 2-1 when he left.
“Really good start for us,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “We’re just not scoring a ton of runs for him.”
Watkins allowed five hits and two walks while striking out five White Sox batters.
“(Watkins) pitched a really great game today. We did all that we could to give him some support and help him win this game. Unfortunately, we fell short,” Baltimore shortstop Jorge Mateo told MLB.com.
Going into a scheduled Tuesday start against the Cleveland Guardians, Watkins’ ERA this season was 3.96, a big improvement from his major league rookie ERA of 8.07.
In 18 games, 17 of them starts, and 54 2/3 innings this year, he had given up 87 hits and 24 walks, with 53 strikeouts.
Women’s football
The Salem Women’s Football Association’s new flag football league resumed play on Sunday, with games at McNary High.
The West Salem Witches defeated the Mean Girls 18-0 but lost to the She Sharks 24-0, and the She Sharks beat the Mean Girls 12-6.
The She Sharks, from Keizer/Northeast Salem, lead the standings with a 3-1 record. The Witches and Mean Girls, from South Salem, are both 1-2-1.
The She Sharks scored on offense and defense in their win over the Witches.
The three teams have showed a “great balance of running and passing,” said Steve Polanski, one of the association’s coaches. “The women are having a blast playing, from those who have never played to those who have played flag and tackle (for the SWFA’s Capital Pioneers).”
Flag play continues with three games on Sept. 11 at McNary.
For more information, go to salemwomensfootball.org.
NFL
Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, a second-year pro who prepped at Central High, figured to make the Philadelphia Eagles’ 53-man roster after starting the preseason finale last week against the Miami Dolphins.
A Philadelphia Inquirer story on Tuipulotu last week noted the strides he has made since a five-tackle, five-game rookie season.
Tuipulotu said Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon wanted to see him focus on some specific things.
“They told me to continue to work on my technique,” Tuipulotu told the Inquirer. “Not only in the run, but the pass as well. So, I just tried to work on my technique overall and came in at a better weight.”
Tuipulotu said he weighed about 320 pounds in 2021 and is down to 305. A former USC Trojan, he has played some with the first team during training camp.
“What we asked him to improve his game on, he came back and improved his game on,” Gannon said. “I really like where Marlon is at in the run and pass game. He’s another one that’s very smart. With front mechanics, he understands why he’s aligned in certain places, why his reads are certain ways.
“He’s doing a good job from a production standpoint. And playing the run and the pass game. I’m excited about Marlon.”
The Eagles lost 48-10 at Miami. Philadelphia opens its NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Detroit Lions.
Oregon Senior Games
On the final day of the Aug. 11-21 Oregon Senior Games, Carl Swartz of Salem placed second overall in archery.
Swartz was the only entrant in his age group, 75-79, for the second year in a row at E.E. Wilson Archery Park in Monmouth.
“I didn’t shoot quite as well as last year, but I wasn’t in really good shape due to almost a month off after eye surgery,” he said.
Swartz qualified to compete in the National Senior Games, which are scheduled for 2023 in Pittsburgh, but he said he was unlikely to participate.
He said he’d love to see some competitors in the next Oregon Senior Games and enjoyed meeting some new people at this year’s event.
“Overall, it was a good weekend,” he said.
* In disc golf, Terry Houck of Independence placed second out of five men ages 70-74, posting a total score of 116 at Adair County Park Disc Golf Course in Corvallis.
