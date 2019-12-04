WOU men’s basketball players named MVP
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Darius Lubom was named tournament MVP while Dalven Brushier landed on the all-tournament team at the San Francisco State Gator Gobble this weekend after the Western Oregon University men’s basketball team was the only team to go 2-0.
Lubom put together a pair of strong all-around games to lead WOU to another pair of wins and a 5-0 start. Overall in the two games Lubom played over 73 minutes, went 16-24 (67) from the field, added a pair of three-pointers, 10-11 (91) from the foul line, 13 rebounds (11 defensive), 13 assists, five steals and 44 points. He scored over 20 points in each game, going for a high of 24 points in the win over Stanislaus State.
Brushier tallied 28 points, grabbed seven rebounds, four assists and a block in playing 65 minutes in the two wins this week. In the win over San Francisco State, Brushier had 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and a block while going 5-9 from the field, 3-5 from three and 4-5 from the free throw line. He then added 11 points on 3-7 shooting with a three-pointer and four free throws in the win over Stanislaus State.
Cross Creek Turkey Shoot Tournament results
104 people turned out to Cross Creek Golf Course on Saturday, Nov. 23, for the 21st annual Turkey Shoot Tournament to help raise funds for local area food banks. $350 was raised through donations and 446 pounds of canned food was also donated. Results from the two person scramble are as follows: Flight A (Teams with both members having USGA Handicaps)
Gross: 1st Place - Ray Le Francois & Antoine Garcia - 62; 2nd Place - Tie - Mike Puentes & Lee Litvin, Erik Frazier & Marcus Frazier and Mike Eisenhauer & Kirk Lind - 64;
Net: 1st Place - Bob (Uno) Bennett & Ken Ross - 56.5; 2nd Place - Al Holland & Piet Vermeer - 57.5; 3rd Place - Tie - Mark Miller & Mike Miller and Ted Bennett & Landon Ross;
Flight B (Teams with one or no USGA Handicap)
Gross: 1st Place - Jay Moskal & Jarrett Jackson - 64; 2nd Place - Phillip Hernandez & Justin Boudle - 70; 3rd Place - Jeremy Ahola & Charlie Heiner - 71;
Net: 1st Place - Matt Sakundrick & Zach Miller - 56; 2nd Place - Michael Rohrer & Josh Bitterman - 58; 3rd Place - Wayne Baughman & D. J. Hoffman - 61.25
