Annual membership meeting at cross creek men’s club
Cross Creek Men’s Club will have their annual meeting at The Majestic, 976 Main St., in downtown Dallas on March 3. All past members and any prospective new members are invited to attend. Registration and check-in starts at 5:30 p.m. Pizza and one beverage will be provided for all members for $10. Membership dues for Cross Creek Men’s Club for the 2020 season remains $60 for full membership and $25 for associate membership until March 4. Dues may be paid in the Cross Creek pro shop anytime or at the annual meeting at check-in. To make sure there is adequate food, drink and seating, we ask that you sign up for the event ahead of time. Call the Cross Creek Pro Shop at (503)-623-6666 or stop in to sign up by March 1. Planned events for the 2020 season and new business will be announced and discussed at the meeting.
WOU baseball player awarded GNAC Pitcher of the Week accolades
PORTLAND — Junior Alan Vasquez certainly made a strong first impression with his new team this past weekend as the right-hander not only won his debut for the Western Oregon University baseball team, but it was the first win for the Wolves this season. For his efforts he earned Great Northwest Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week accolades.
Vasquez shut down the Sunbirds in leading WOU to their first win of the season during the second game of a doubleheader versus Fresno Pacific on Friday. He limited the Sunbirds to just one run in a strong five innings of work, posting 11 strikeouts in the process and allowing just three hits and a walk as WOU grabbed the 4-1 seven inning victory. After allowing a run in the first inning, Vasquez locked down getting a 1-2-3 inning in the second and fourth innings, and in his final inning in the fifth, he struck out the side working around a fielding error.
