WOU baseball picked as runner up in GNAC preseason coaches poll
PORTLAND — After finishing last season second in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference regular season, the Western Oregon University baseball team is again slated to finish second in the 2020 GNAC Preseason Coaches Poll that was released Friday.
Defending first-ever GNAC Champion Montana State Billings won the crown last year and is the pick to repeat with four first-place votes and 33 points. WOU is right behind with one first-place vote and 31 points.
The Wolves are coming off of a season in which they went 30-13 overall and 26-11 in GNAC play. WOU dominated at home going 15-3, while holding a solid 13-8 record away from Monmouth in true road contests. It was a strong finish to the 2019 season for the Wolves as they went 11-1 to end the regular season that included sweeps of Central Washington and Saint Martin’s. WOU then opened the GNAC Tournament strong with a resounding 10-2 win over Northwest Nazarene before falling to eventual champion Montana State Billings and Saint Martin’s in the next two games.
WOU has won four of the seven GNAC Tournament Championships, including a run of back-to-back crowns in 2017-18.
WOU softball picked as GNAC preseason favorites in coaches poll
PORTLAND — After putting together an impressive run that landed the Western Oregon University softball team in the NCAA West Region championship game, the Wolves emerged as the narrow favorite in the 2020 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Softball Preseason Coaches Poll.
WOU garnered four first-place votes and 54 total points to edge out Western Washington’s one first-place vote and 50 points.
Last year, Central Washington won the GNAC regular season, before Concordia defeated the Wildcats to win the tournament title. WOU finished second after posting a 19-9 GNAC record and 33-18 overall record which was the best overall mark in the conference in terms of winning percentage, as they tied Central Washington for the most overall wins.
The Wolves enjoyed a strong 12-4 home record in 2019, but also did well on the road going 9-6 away from home in true road contests and 12-8 in neutral site games.
The honors rolled in for WOU following their terrific season with Ayanna Arceneaux being named a NFCA All-American, along with D2CCA All-American. Arceneaux also landed on the first team NFCA and D2CCA All-Region teams along with teammate Ryanne Whitaker. Seven were named to the All-GNAC team led by first team selections Arceneaux and Whitaker, while Mayer was named the Freshman of the Year. Tyler Creach and Cheyanne Rimer landed on the second team, while Kennedy Coy, Haley Fabian and Mayer were named honorable mention.
