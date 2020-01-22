Holdsworth sprints his way to GNAC Track Athlete of the Week honors
PORTLAND – Derek Holdsworth posted an impressive title win in the 800-meter in the Dempsey Indoor Meet to earn Great Northwest Athletic Conference Track Athlete of the Week honors.
Holdsworth certainly made a strong showing in his first indoor meet as a member of WOU as not only did he win the 800 with a time of 1:50.02, he was able to defeat a former 2018 World Championship silver medalist in the process at the Washington/Dempsey Indoor Meet. Holdsworth went against 18 other runners in the event and held off Drew Windle’s second-place time of 1:50.62. He defeated the closest Division I runner by over a second and the closest GNAC runner by over five seconds. Holdsworth then teamed with Gabe Arce-Torres, Lashaun Emile and Max Carmona to put together a solid mark of 3:19.47 in the 4x400 relay to place fourth. They bested the Oregon ‘A’ relay team, Eastern Washington’s ‘A’ relay team and Seattle’s ‘A’ relay team along with GNAC opponents Concordia, Western Washington, Central Washington and Simon Fraser.
Matthew Jacobson set to join WOU baseball
MONMOUTH — Crespi Carmelite High School standout Matthew Jacobson is set to join the Western Oregon University baseball team after adding his name to the 2020 recruiting class.
Jacobson is an infielder that is coming off of a great summer and junior high school season. Crespi High School in Encino, Calif., picked up 10 wins this past season, including six conference victories. Of the 24 total games played by Crespi, Jacobson saw action in 23 of them playing all over the infield.
“Matt is an extremely athletic player who is ready to defend in college right now. We feel Matt will continue to develop power at the plate and has a real chance to contribute right away for us. He is a tough kid who is a great fit in our program, we couldn’t be more excited to have him join the Wolves Baseball family,” head coach Kellen Walker said.
