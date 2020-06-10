Results for Cross Creek Men’s Club for June 2
Event: Low Gross/Low Net from the Combo Tees
Gross: First place - Huff Meyr - 35; second place - Jim Schroeder - 36; third place - Tie - Paul Disney and Kevin Moen - 38; fourth place - Tie - Wayne Weathers & Kyle Haack - 39;
Net: First place - John Mangini - 32; second place - Rick Jones - 33; third place - Tie - Wayne Baughman and Glen White - 34; fourth place - Tie - Mike McDowell, Ken Ross, Ed Johnson, Jerry Renfroe & Bob Parksion - 35.
Knapp, Crosswhite land on CoSIDA Academic All-District Teams
MONMOUTH — Grace Knapp and Justin Crosswhite added yet another academic award to their scoreboards on Friday when both were named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Teams.
By landing on the first team, both will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot that will be announced June 22 through 25.
To be eligible for the CoSIDA All-Academic All-America program, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA and must have completed one full calendar year at the nominating institution. Nominated student-athletes must also have participated in at least 50 percent of their teams’ competitions.
Knapp holds a 3.99 GPA and is majoring in biology. A four-time GNAC Academic recipient, she spent her entire collegiate career arriving at WOU in 2016 after competing at Sandy High School. This past season, she set a new WOU record by placing 59th at the NCAA Cross Country Championships for the highest finish by a women’s runner at WOU since the school moved to the NCAA era.
This came on the heels of her placing sixth at the NCAA Division II West Regionals, in which WOU hosted at Ash Creek Preserve in Monmouth. Earlier that cross-country season, Knapp earned GNAC honors by coming in fifth.
A few more personal-best records came during the outdoor season in 2019, coming across the line with a time of 4:44.86 in the 1,500-meters at the Linfield Open and then in the 5,000-meters at the UW Invitational with a time of 16:59.24.
To finish the indoor season, Knapp set a new best mark in the 3,000-meters with time of 9:55.04 at the Seattle Pacific Final Qualifier. Both her times in the 3k and the 5k leave her second in the WOU record books all-time behind Kennedy Rufener.
Crosswhite holds a 3.63 GPA and is majoring in business. Crosswhite, a regular on the GNAC Academic Team, as well as the All-GNAC for his performances in cross-country and track, spent his entire collegiate career at WOU after competing at Hood River High School and arriving at WOU for the 2016 season. Some of his honors, in addition to being on the GNAC Academic Team each of the past three seasons, include earning All-GNAC honors in 2018 for placing second in the Distance Medley Relay and third in the mile.
He then added another All-GNAC honor in 2019 by winning the mile at the GNAC Championships.
For his senior season, he placed second at the GNAC Cross-country Championships to earn All-GNAC accolades and then added a fourth-place finish during the GNAC Indoor in the mile.
He set a personal-best time in the 3,000-meters in his first indoor season crossing with a time of 9:06.47 at the University of Washington Indoor Preview. That year he helped the DMR place sixth at the GNAC Indoor Championships. He opened the 2018 cross-country season placing fifth at the Ash Creek Invite, and later during the 2019 season, he set personal-best results in back-to-back meets with a time of 1:54.80 in the 800-meters at the L&C Spring Break Open, in which he won the event; in the 1,500 at the Willamette Invitational he ran with a time of 3:51.45 which also won the event.
He ended the outdoor season placing fourth at the GNAC in the 1,500 and then rolled that into a strong start to his senior year placing third at the Sundowner and eventually coming in second at the GNAC Championships with a time of 24:54.1.
Crosswhite was also part of two of the top-five distance medley relay teams in terms of times over the years with both coming in 2019 with Gabe Arce-Torres, Curt Knott and Ryan Jones.
