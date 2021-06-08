WOU’s Heldt Named GNAC Newcomer of the Year

PORTLAND – Caitlin Heldt put together an impressive first season on the track for the Wolves this year and on Monday she was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year.

Heldt was a unanimous selection in the conference after coming in second at the GNAC Championships in the 10,000 with a time of 37:13.13. It was her first collegiate race in that distance.

Throughout the year, Heldt had several other top results, including in the 5,000 when she set the WOU school outdoor record coming in with a time of 17:08.22, which was also an NCAA Championships Provisional Mark. Her time in the 5,000 was 40th nationally and her time in the 10,000 was 49th nationally.

Heldt helped the Wolves to one of their top results in recent seasons at the GNAC Outdoor Championships this year, as the 92 total points was the most since 2011 and the fifth-place finish was the highest since 2015.

McCord, Peterson receive more honors

MONMOUTH -- Connor McCord and Mike Peterson continued to add to the postseason hardware on Wednesday when both were named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings First Team All-West Region squad.

McCord was named to the D2CCA All-West Region First Team, NCBWA All-West Region First Team, GNAC Player of the Year and to the All-GNAC First Team so far this year.

Peterson was also tabbed to the D2CCA All-West Region First Team, NCBWA All-West Region First Team, GNAC Pitcher of the Year and to the All-GNAC First Team as well this year.