Wilson repeats as All-American in Javelin

KINGSVILLE, Texas – Improving with each throw in the preliminary round, Western Oregon University’s Darian Wilson returned to the podium with a sixth-place finish in the women’s javelin throw at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field National Championships on Saturday.

Entered the meet ranked No. 17 out of the 23 national qualifiers in the field, Wilson secured her status to finals with a 151-18 (46.24m) on her third attempt of the initial series. One of only two throwers from the opening section to break to finals, Wilson went on to unleash a career-best distance of 155-0 (47.25m) on her sixth and final toss of the day.

Wilson’s previous career best was a 154-5 (47.07m) set at the GNAC Championships last season. After taking seventh place at nationals a year ago as a true freshman, Wilson improved her national finish by two places to give Western Oregon three points towards the team standings.

Woods takes 12th place at nationals

KINGSVILLE, Texas—Closing out her collegiate career, Western Oregon senior Olivia Woods placed 12th overall in the 800-meter run at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field National Championships on Friday.

With the top two spots in each heat automatically advancing to finals, Woods placed fourth in the second section of the event with a time of 2:14.36. Woods held a season best time of 2:07.93 and was ranked No. 7 overall in the country entering the meet.

A five-time All-American in the 800, the result ends Woods’ streak of qualifying for finals in the event. Woods placed eighth in the two-lap event last season and third overall at the 2017 championships. In addition, Woods made three straight finals of the NCA DII Indoor Nationals Championships with a fifth-place result last March.

Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club for Tuesday, May 21

Event: Low Gross / Low Net - Orange Tees

Gross: 1st Place - Jim Schroeder - 36; 2nd Place - Ted Bennett - 38; 3rd Place - Paul Disney - 40; 4th Place - Mike McDowell – 42.

Net: 1st Place - Tie - Jerry Renfroe & Ken Ross - 34; 2nd Place - Tie - Jim Hoppel, Steve Ross, Ken Dankenbring & Steve Vedrode - 35.

Western hires new basketball coach

MONMOUTH — The Western Oregon University Athletics Department has announced the hiring of Wes Pifer as the next head coach of the men’s basketball team. The hiring comes following the departure of Jim Shaw for Washington State University.

“I am truly ecstatic,” said Pifer on his first head coaching position. “To get a chance to be the head coach at WOU is a surreal feeling. I want to thank Curtis Campbell, Randi Lydum and the entire search committee for putting their faith in me. I can’t wait to get started.”

Pifer comes to the Wolves from Northern Arizona University where he served as Associate Head Coach on the Lumberjacks’ staff. He boasts eight years of Division I coaching experience, including helping NAU to a school-record 23 Division I wins in 2016. He played collegiately at Penn State – Altoona, becoming a team captain in the 2002-03 season for the Lions. He played professionally in Germany for BBG Herford following his collegiate career, spending 2005-06 overseas. Pifer’s coaching journey has also included stops at St. Andrews University and Division I North Carolina Central University. As he begins his tenure at WOU, Pifer sees a roster that can produce from the outset for his inaugural squad.“Our team is already built for success right now,” added Pifer. “We can compete at the championship level immediately. Fans should expect an exciting style of basketball when they come out to NPE this season.”