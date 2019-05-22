Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club

Saturday, May 18. 2019:

Event: CCMC - Open - Two Man Scramble - Orange Tees

Gross: Flight A - 1st Place - Roy Speelman & Randy Albus - 65;

Flight B - 1st Place - Berely Mack & Eli David - 72;

Net: Flight A - 1st Place - Kevin Moen & Terry Watkins - 60.5; 2nd Place - Greg Fisher & Jay Moskal - 62.75;

Flight B - 1st Place - Pat Farrell & Bruce Walter - 63.5; 2nd Place - Steve Albin & Cliff Owens - 64.25.

WOU announces 2019 XC Schedule

MONMOUTH — With three collegiate meets taking place on campus in 2019, Western Oregon cross country announced its fall schedule on Saturday.

The Wolves will open the season at the Linfield Harrier Classic on Aug. 31 and will host the first of three collegiate competitions on Sept. 6 with the Ash Creek Invitational.

The squads will return to the Ash Creek course with the inaugural Sundowner Invitational on Sept. 21. The evening event will feature a six-kilometer women’s race and an eight-kilometer men’s competition.

After hosting the GNAC Championships and heading to Billings, Montana for the NCAA DII West Region Championships in 2018, the sites will be reversed in 2019.

MSU Billings will serve as the host for the GNAC races held at Amend Park on Oct. 26. Returning as the NCAA DII West Region host after successfully putting on the postseason event in 2017, Western Oregon will compete for spots to the national championships on Nov. 9 while once again racing on the home course.

In addition to the collegiate season, WOU’s course will serve as the competition site for the Ash Creek High School competition on Sept. 7 and the PDXC Middle School Championships on Oct. 27.

WOU adds to soccer roster

MONMOUTH — The Western Oregon soccer program has announced the addition of Emily Wheeler to their 2019 recruiting class in an announcement made by the WOU Athletics Department on Wednesday.

Wheeler, a senior at Roseburg High School, was named the Goalkeeper of the Year for the Southwest Conference last fall.

A two-time team captain, she was also tabbed as an all-conference selection both her junior and senior seasons with the Indians. Wheeler recorded three shutouts her senior season.

“We are excited to add Emily to our fall roster as a goalkeeper,” said Western Oregon head coach Kacey Bingham. “She will add depth to our goalkeeping core. She has great size and shot-stopping ability as well an excellent attitude and work ethic.”

The Wolves open their 2019 season Sept. 7 against Western Colorado in Alamosa, Colorado. They will play their first home game Sept. 19 against Hawai’i Pacific at WOU Soccer Field.