WOU football faces loss in final game
MONMOUTH — The Western Oregon University Wolves football team fell 35-27 in the final game of the 2019 season against Eastern New Mexico on Saturday.
“We fought back really well in the second half. It was a big emotional game to come off of from last week and tough to face the offense ENMU runs. The pass early in the game on fourth down that they picked up was tough. That was a play if we make that, help change momentum,” head coach Arne Ferguson said in a press release. “The defense in the second half was much better and got used to reading the attack from the Greyhounds. Offense had lots of chances, just didn’t execute. In a game like this possession means everything and a few of those turnovers hurt.”
The Wolves honored their 12 seniors before the game. Saturday’s game was also Military Appreciation.
ENMU started the scoring taking the opening kickoff and marching 77 yards in 12 plays for the 7-0 lead. It wouldn’t take long for WOU to respond with Ty Currie picking up a big third down on the ground and then later on third-and-four finding Marquis Sampson for a nine-yard strike and a first down. On the next play, Currie broke free for the 29-yard touchdown to even the game at seven with 4:32 to play in the first quarter.
“I’m a little disappointed. You always want to go out on top. That disappointment is going to be there, but looking back at the year we had, we can be proud of what we accomplished. We had a great group of guys, we competed. We never stopped competing, no matter what the situation was. At the end of the year, I can look back and say I did everything I could to win,” Currie said.
Out of the locker room, entering the second half of the game, WOU responded with a big pass play of 59 yards when Currie found Tyler Reid helped save a third-and-11 and setup the Wolves at the ENMU 2. On the next snap, Omari Land went in untouched to cut the deficit back to 14 at 28-14.
Following a few possession changes, the Greyhounds were able to embark on a lengthy 15 play, 75-yard drive that took over eight minutes off the clock and moved the lead to 35-14. During the drive, ENMU picked up three third downs and then a big offside penalty on fourth down kept the Greyhounds from kicking a field goals, scoring two plays later.
WOU didn’t go down without a fight in the fourth quarter, answering back with their own lengthy drive to get right back into the contest. Currie found Sampson for a big 21-yard strike and after Currie rushed for 11 yards to get into the red zone, it looked like the drive was about to stall on fourth-and-13. Currie looked to find Thomas Wright, but there was pass interference on the play as Wright nearly made an incredible catch on the far sideline. After the penalty, three straight runs helped WOU find the end zone when Nico Jackson rushed in from two yards out to move the deficit back to 14 at 35-21.
“It’s a tough loss. We have worked really hard and did not want to end this way. We made sure at the end of everything to talk with the juniors and the underclassmen to let them know that, now that we’re gone, it’s time for them to step up,” Nate Proctor, Jr. said.
Reid put together a season-high 115 receiving yards on senior day, bringing in five catches. Sampson added three catches for 50 yards and Wright also had three catches for 49 yards and a score. On the ground, Land added nine carries for 63 yards and a score.
“These seniors have really established a commitment to excellence. Whether they have been here for a year or five years, they have all been a special part of this program. I’m really proud of how they battled,” Ferguson said.
Jaylin Parnell led the defense with 10 tackles, four solo. Joey Sinclair added eight tackles, seven solo and two tackles for loss. Nate Proctor, Jr., posted seven tackles and also had 1.5 sacks. Ian Russell added six tackles, five solo and a tackle for loss.
