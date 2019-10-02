Donate your wrestling shoes to Dallas wrestlers

Farmer’s Insurance in Dallas is hosting a wrestling shoe drive for participants of the Dallas High School, LaCreole Middle School, and Dallas Mat Club wrestling teams.

Donated shoes can be dropped off at Farmer’s Insurance Steele Agency in Dallas, 410 E. Ellendale Ave. Ste 3, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., from now through Dec. 1.

For other questions or more information: 503-751-1484.

Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club

Tuesday, September 24, 2019:

Event: Low Gross / Low Net - Best 8 of 9 - Combo Tees

Gross: 1st Place - Lee Gamaney - 33; 2nd Place - Tie - Rocky Kygar & Kevin Moen - 34; 3rd Place - Tie - Rich Dominick, Steve Albin & Bob “Uno” Bennett - 35;

Net: 1st Place - Ken Ross - 26; 2nd Place - Glen White - 28; 3rd Place - Tie - Brent Burraston, Steve Ross & Lynn Hurt - 29; 4th Place - Tie - Don Seth, Vern Smith, Huff Meyer & Jim Cain - 30.