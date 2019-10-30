Sign up for Cross Creek Turkey Shoot Golf Tournament

Cross Creek Golf Course wishes to announce that applications are being accepted for the 21st Annual Turkey Shoot Golf Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 23. The format is a 2-person scramble, with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. All players will receive a turkey, and compete for net, gross and hole prizes. Entry fees are $65 per player and one can of food. The entry includes green fees, snacks and prize money. Applications are limited to the first 110 players to pay fees. Players may sign up as a team or as individuals and be placed on a team. As we have done in the past, all food and a portion of the proceeds will go to provide Thanksgiving dinners for needy families in Polk County through the Dallas Food Bank. The deadline for sign up is Monday, Nov. 18. For further information and/or an application, visit or call the pro-shop at 503-623-6666. Information is also available on the Cross Creek Facebook page as well; a printable entry form can be found on the Cross Creek web site - http://www.crosscreekgc.com/tournament-events.html.

WOU goal keeper receives Player of the Week accolades

Back-to-back shutouts helped lead Alex Qualls to her second Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week award on Monday. Qualls earned the first honor back on Oct. 7.

Qualls increased her GNAC shutouts lead by putting together a pair of clean sheets in 1-0 victories over both Concordia and Saint Martin’s. Qualls now has six shutouts individually to lead the GNAC and has been involved with seven overall shutouts this year. In the win over Concordia, she faced 18 shots and recorded six saves. In the win over Saint Martin’s, Qualls faced six shots and made two saves. The eight wins for WOU also equals the most wins for the program since 2015 when the team went 8-8-1.

In addition to the recent shutouts, Qualls has a stretch of three straight shutouts dating back to the Oct. 19 game against Northwest Nazarene when the teams battled to a 0-0 draw. The last goal she allowed was in a 3-1 win against MSU Billings on Oct. 17. For the season Qualls has made 40 saves, holds a .741 save percentage and has a 0.92 goals against average.

WOU continues their four-game road swing this Thursday and Saturday as they will travel to Canada to face Simon Fraser on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. and then against Seattle Pacific on Saturday at 1 p.m.