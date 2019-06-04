Arceneaux named D2CCA All-American

ROLLA, Mo — Western Oregon University outfielder Ayanna Arceneaux added her second All-American honor to her list of postseason accolades on Friday, being named an honorable mention to the D2CCA All-America team.

The award goes along with an NFCA All-American nod as well as NFCA and D2CCA All-West Region awards, and All-GNAC and Academic All-GNAC honors.

Arceneaux, a sophomore outfielder, hit .460 in the 2019 season, good for the 14th-highest batting average in all of NCAA Division II. Helping the Wolves reach the NCAA Division II tournament for the third time in program history, she added on seven doubles, four triples and four home runs to her season stats. A starter in all 51 of the team’s contests, Arceneaux set WOU single-season school records for batting average and on-base percentage (.506). Her .655 slugging percentage stands as the No. 9 mark in school history.

McCord, Roth, named to All-American team

PEMBROKE, N.C.— After representation as the best at their positions in the West Region, Western Oregon University’s Connor McCord and Alex Roth were honored at the national level by being named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-America team as honorable mentions on Thursday.

The award comes on the heels of Roth and McCord both earning ABCA/Rawlings, NCBWA, and D2CCA All-West Region honors as well as All-GNAC nods.

Roth was named the GNAC Pitcher of the Year in back-to-back seasons after leading the league with a 2.35 earned-run average. Roth finished with a 7-0 record on the year and also led the league with 12.77 strikeouts per game.

McCord, a junior, was selected with the dual role of pitcher and infielder. He hit .303 at the plate with eight home runs and 42 RBI. On the mound, McCord compiled a 2.33 ERA with three saves. He limited his foes to a .182 batting average in 38 2/3 innings of work.

Jones, Blodgett, Woods selected to Academic Track/Cross Country Team

MONMOUTH — Led by repeat honoree Tyler Jones, three Western Oregon University student-athletes were placed on the 2018-19 Google Cloud Division II Academic All-District 8 Track/Cross Country Team, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Jones, a distance specialist, is joined on the team by sprinter Codi Blodgett on the men’s 10-person all-academic team. A six-time NCAA Division II All-American, Olivia Woods represented the Wolves on the women’s team.

Jones competed in two national championships this season after qualifying for the DII National Cross Country Championships in the fall and anchoring the men’s distance medley relay team at the Indoor Championships. Jones owns the No. 3 marks in school history in both the indoor 3,000 and the outdoor 5,000.

Hitting times of 10.81 (wind-aided) and 10.90 in the 100-meter dash, Blodgett closed out his career with a career bests in the short sprint. Blodgett went on to place fifth at the GNAC Championships, marking the seventh time in his career he scored points at the conference championships. Blodgett’s 7.04 in the indoor 60 is the No. 7 time on the WOU all-time performance list.

As a senior, Woods competed in the 800 at both the Indoor and Outdoor NCAA DII National Championships. Woods earned her sixth career All-American honor at the indoor championships with a fifth-place national finish. Overall, Woods holds six school records for the Wolves including the school’s all-time fastest times in both track seasons for the 400 and 800.