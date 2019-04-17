Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club for Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Event: Two Man Scramble - Low Gross / Low Net - Combo Tees

Gross: 1st Place - Bob “Uno” Bennett / Ted Bennett - 34; 2nd Place - Rocky Kygar / Kevin Moen - 35;

Net: 1st Place - Pat Farrell / Bruce Walter - 30.25; 2nd Place - Ed Johnson / Vern Smith - 32.25;

3rd Place - Junior Carmona / Robert Carmona - 32.75.

WOU soccer adds transfer from California

MONMOUTH -- The Western Oregon soccer program has added a junior college transfer to their roster, as announced by the team this week. Junior transfer Sarah Foulk will join the team for the 2019 season and add to the first recruiting class under head coach Kacey Bingham.

Foulk, a defender from Elk Grove, Calif., spent the last two seasons playing for Sierra College in her home state. She helped lead the Wolverines to a 22-2-1 record in 2018 and a Big 8 Conference championship. She started 45 games over her two years, scoring three goals from the back line.

“We are really excited to add Sarah to our roster,” said Bingham of her third transfer signee announced this year. “Sarah is an ideal outside defender. She is strong on both sides of the ball. She is great at running her channel and creating dangerous attacking opportunities. She has great size, is a good one-on-one defender and is very difficult to get around. We expect her to contribute right away.”

The Wolves open their 2019 season Sept. 7 against Western Colorado in Alamosa, Colo. They will play their first home game Sept. 19 against Hawai’i Pacific at WOU Soccer Field.