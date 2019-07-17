Cross Creek hosts junior golf tournament

Cross Creek Golf Course hosted an Oregon Junior Golf Tournament on July 11. The following local players placed in their respective divisions:

Pee Wee Boys - Ages 10-11

Trent Gordon - Dallas - T- 2nd place

Bennett Zhu - Salem - 4th place

Alex Johnson - Salem - 7th place

Boys - Ages 14-15

Cole Rueck - Corvallis - 1st place - 69

Jack Brewer - Woodburn - 12th place

Ramsey Gordon - Salem - 17th place

Daniel Cruse - Salem - 18th place

Brady Cruse - Salem - 19th place

Junior Boys - Ages 16 - 18

Zachary Montagne - Corvallis - 1st - 76

Andrew Liles - Albany - T-4th place

Trenton Crow - Albany - 9th place

Girls Ages 15 - 18

Kylie Buckmaster - Keizer - 2nd

Omlid drafted in third round of European basketball draft

Tanner Omlid continues to add to his professional resume as he was recently drafted in the third round of the European Basketball Draft. This comes on the heels of Omlid signing a professional basketball contract with Club Baloncesto Morón in the Spanish Basketball Federation last year.

“It is an honor to be drafted. There are a lot of great players out here. It feels like a high-caliber AAU tournament, but the coaches and scouts can come up and talk to you after the games,” Omlid said. “Last year I played in this camp and that is where my club from Spain saw me. The gym is full of people who love the game of basketball.”

Omlid was a D2CCA and an NABC Division II All-American his senior year after guiding the Wolves to a 31-2 overall record and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA DII West Region Tournament. In just three seasons, Omlid left the program as WOU’s all-time leader in steals, blocks and rebounds. Omlid averaged 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game over the course of his career.

Omlid had a chance to improve his draft stock after playing at the Worldwide Invitational, a showcase for recent college graduates to be seen in front of scouts and general managers from the top leagues in Europe and Asia, Omlid was selected First Team All-Tournament for his play in the Las Vegas-based event that was held July 8-10 of last year.

Omlid was drafted by Head Coach Chris O’Shea of the Telekom Bonn Germany​(Champions League) in the Worldwide Invitational this year and the site of the event, UNLV, is the centerpiece to the NBA and professional basketball’s summer free agency signing period.