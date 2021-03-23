Dallas, Falls City form co-op

DALLAS – The Falls City School District and Dallas School District agreed to form a co-op for softball, meaning that players from Falls City could play on the Dallas team if they make the cut.

The agreement is for two years.

“Falls City doesn’t currently offer a softball program, and there’s one young lady who has moved into Falls City who would like to try out for our team,” said Dallas Athletic Director Tim Larson. “She’s a sophomore. No guarantees, but it would allow them an opportunity to play softball.”

Larson said Dallas recently had a co-op with Perrydale for soccer. The Dallas School Board approved the co-op at its March 8 meeting.

No spectators for WOU spring sports

MONMOUTH – The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced last week that it will not allow spectators to attend home games/events during the spring season, including at Western Oregon University.

“In order to ensure the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches, officials and staff, and to provide the best opportunity to complete the spring seasons, spectators will not be allowed for regular-season home events at GNAC institutions for the remainder of the 2020-21 academic year,” the announcement read. “Additionally, spectators will not be allowed at the GNAC's spring championships”.

Those interested can follow spring sports action through live video and live stats that can be found throughout the season on wouwolves.com.