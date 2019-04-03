Central High School Hall of Fame
The Central High School Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony will be on April 20 at 6 p.m. at the Central High School Auditorium.
Individuals who will be inducted into the CHS Hall of Fame include athletes Amanda McLean (Haack) and Keith Neal; coaches Larry Buehler and Kraig Davis; the girls basketball team of 1992 and the girls dance team of 1992; and Norm Ross for the Meritorious Award.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased in the CHS athletic office or at the Independence Les Schwab.
For more information: CHS athletic office, 503-606-2228.
Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club for, March 26
Event: Low Gross / Low Net - Orange Tees
Gross: 1st Place - Tie - Kevin O’Brien AND Jim Schroeder - 39;
2nd Place - Tie - Wayne Weathers and Larry Kuhns - 41;
Net: 1st Place - Al Fahlman - 35; 2nd Place - John Mangini - 36; 3rd Place - Tie - Steve Albin, Bob “Dos” Bennett, Brent Burraston, Randy Walz & Ed Johnson - 37.
2019 WOU Softball camp
MONMOUTH — The Western Oregon University softball team has announced their 2019 Elite Summer Camp, to be held June 17-19 in Monmouth.
The camp, designed to work with advanced softball athletes, will prepare athletes grades 8-12 for advanced-level competition through individual and team development.
For more information and to print registration forms, click here.
With camp-related questions, contact Mo Jimenez at 360-910-1939 or jimenezm@wou.edu.
Dates: June 17-19
Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Location: Western Oregon University
Cost: $325 (before June 1), $375 (after June 1)
