Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club

Tuesday, July 2, 2019:

Event: Low Gross / Low Net - Orange Tees

Gross: 1st Place - Tie - Larry Ferguson and Bob “Uno” Bennett - 38; 2nd Place - Tie - Ted Bennett and Rocky Kygar - 39; 3rd Place - Paul Disney - 40; 4th Place - Larry Hatcher - 41.

Net: 1st Place - Tie - Glen White and Dave Day - 33; 2nd Place - Tie - Al Fahlman, Bob “Dos” Bennett, Jerry Renfroe and Dick Carter - 34; 3rd Place - Tie - Mike McDowell, Dave Voves and Jim Cain - 35; 4th Place - Tie - John Mangini, Ben Talon-Kayne, Steve Ross, Ken Ross, Junior Carmona and Ed Johnson - 36.

Polk County Resource Center hosts fun run

The Polk County Resource Center is hosting its second annual back to school dash 5K fun run/walk on Aug. 3 this year, starting at 9 a.m. at Dallas United Methodist Church.

The route will follow the Rickreall Creek Trail System in Dallas, and is stroller, wheelchair and pet-friendly.

Register before Saturday and receive early-bird pricing and a free T-shirt. Cost of registration until July 13 is $20 for 17 and younger and $30 for 18 and older, and $35 from July 14 to Aug. 3.

To register, visit http://www.eclecticedgeracing.com/back-to-school-dash.html and click the link that says register.

Proceeds from this race benefit backpack and school supply giveaway events for kids in Polk County, including Dallas Family Night Out!

Dallas Glow run set for October 12

The annual Dallas Glow run is happening on Oct. 12 this year. The event is a 5K competitive or fun run/walk with a glow-in-the-dark theme. It begins at 7 p.m. at the Academy Building in downtown Dallas and follows a loop of trail and road surfaces.

For the competitive individuals, there will be medals given to the first three men and first three women to finish the race.

For those who wish to register early, you will receive a race T-shirt, head lamp, glow stick, free drink ticket and a Domino’s pizza, if registered by Oct. 4. Cost is $25, and $30 if registered after Oct. 4. Day-of registration is available between 6 and 7 p.m. at the Academy Building.

Participants are encouraged to dress up. There will be a costume contest with prizes for the best costumes in different categories.

Proceeds go toward a local non-profit, Christmas Cheer, that serves families in need in the Dallas area.