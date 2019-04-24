Quick Hits

Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club for Tuesday, April 16, 2019:

Event: Low Gross / Low Net - Orange Tees

Gross: 1st Place - Tie - Lee Gamaney & Wayne Weathers - 39; 2nd Place - Tie - Ted Bennett & Kevin O’Brien - 41; 3rd Place - Paul Disney - 42.

Net: 1st Place - Larry Ferguson - 34; 2nd Place - Brent Burraston - 36; 3rd Place - Tie - Ken Ross, Jim Montgomery, Jack Duncan, Bob “Dos” Bennett, & Ken Nivens - 37.

Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club for Saturday, April 20, 2019:

Event: Spring Kick Off Tournament - Low Gross/Low Net - Green Tees

Gross: Flight A - 1st Place - Kevin Moen - 70; 2nd Place - Ted Bennett - 76; Flight B - 1st Place - Brian Reed - 88; 2nd Place - Brent Burraston - 89;

Net: Flight A - 1st Place - Wayne Weathers - 68; 2nd Place - Kevin O’Brien - 71; 3rd Place - Tie - Jim Schroeder & Randy Walz - 72; Flight B - 1st Place - Al Fahlman - 68; 2nd Place - Ed Johnson - 73; 3rd Place - Tie - Don Seth & Lynn Hurt - 75.

WOU coaches reach milestones

MONMOUTH — Western Oregon University head coaches Lonny Sargent and Kellen Walker reached career milestones last week.

Coach Walker notched his 200th win at WOU last week and is No. 4 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference history in total wins. Walker is now only 52 wins away from matching Jeremiah Robbins’ school record of 252 victories set from 2006-12.

Coach Sargent recorded his 400th career win as a collegiate head coach on Sunday and is six wins shy of 200 as a member of the Wolves. Sargent is now just 32 wins away from the school and GNAC record set by WOU’s Pam Knox (2003-12).