WOU women’s basketball offers skills clinic

MONMOUTH — The Western Oregon University women’s basketball team will be holding a skills camp on Sept. 14 at the New PE Building on the campus of WOU.

The fourth annual WOU skills camp will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., and is open to high school students in grades 7-12. The WOU coaching staff and players will be present for fundamental and developmental instruction. This camp will give aspiring college student-athletes a college-level skills training experience. The camp will be filled on a first come, first serve basis.

Cost will be $65 and campers are asked to bring water and a sack lunch or money (several lunch options are available in town), wear appropriate basketball clothing (reversible) and shoes. Also, please register by Sep. 10 by filling out and returning the registration, medical information and camp waiver that can be downloaded by visiting wouwolves.com, and clicking on ‘women’s basektball’ in the sports tab.

Any questions related to the camp can be directed to Assistant Coach Katie Girten via email: girtenk@wou.edu or phone at 858-335-7355.

WOU football offers free admission to first home game

Free admission will be offered for the first Western Oregon University football home game on Sept. 14 against Texas A&M - Commerce, with kickoff set for 1:05 p.m.

The season opens for the Wolves on Sept. 5 at Angelo State.

On Sept. 21, the Wolves open Great Northwest Athletic Conference play at Azusa Pacific.

GNAC Releases Volleyball Preseason Poll

PORTLAND — The new-look Western Oregon University volleyball team was picked to finish 10th in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll that was released Thursday.

The Wolves recorded 26 points after going 6-21 overall and 3-17 in the GNAC a season ago. Western Washington and Central Washington were picked to split the title with each garnering 114 points. Western Washington took in seven first-place votes and Central Washington added four. Rounding out the top-three was Alaska Anchorage with 93 points. First-year Head Coach Stacy Metro and Assistant Coach Traci Stephenson are set to lead the Wolves for the 2019 campaign.

Western Oregon averaged 11.02 kills per set and were third in the GNAC in 2018 with 1.53 aces per set. Retuning junior outside hitter played in all 27 matches a season ago compiling 1.69 kills per set, sending down 164 kills and also added 65 blocks in 97 sets.

Other returners that saw time a season ago include sophomore Aubrey Stanton who played in 15 games and 44 sets, posting 176 assists, six service aces and 81 digs. Sophomore Juliana Cameron saw action in eight games and 14 sets, coming away with three service aces and 11 digs. Sophomore Descinda Slaughter played in 25 of the 27 matches, totaling 86 sets, 101 kills, 30 service aces and 182 digs.

The Wolves picked up wins against Holy Names and Humboldt State early in the season last year, along with 3-0 victories against Hawaii Pacific and MSU Billings. Wins over Saint Martin’s and Northwest Nazarene followed in conference play.

WOU will open the 2019 season up in Portland at the Concordia Tournament against MSU Denver and Cal Poly Pomona on Friday, Sept. 6. The Wolves will play their first home game of the season on Thursday, Sept. 26 against Western Washington starting at 7 p.m.